Flash News: OKX to Adjust Position Tiers of Perpetual Swaps

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 2, 2023.



OKX to Adjust Position Tiers of Perpetual Swaps

In order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX will adjust the position tiers of perpetual swaps at 6:00 am – 7:00 am (UTC) on August 7, 2023.



Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Contract Tier Max. amount (Cont) (Before) Max. amount (Cont) (After) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max. leverage AAVEUSDT Perpetual











1 1,000 3,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 2 3,000 7,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 3 8,000 15,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 4 Increase by 8,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier ARBUSDT Perpetual











1 2,000 5,000 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 10,000 10,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 20,000 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier LDOUSDT Perpetual











1 2,000 8,000 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 8,000 15,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 30,000 30,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier MKRUSDT Perpetual











1 800 1,500 0.65% 2.00% 50 2 1,500 3,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 3 3,000 6,000 1.50% 5.00% 20 4 Increase by 3,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier OPUSDT Perpetual











1 4,500 20,000 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 15,000 60,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 40,000 120,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 120,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier SOLUSD Perpetual











1 300 1,500 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 1,500 5,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 5,000 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier SOLUSDT Perpetual











1 500 2,500 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 2,000 10,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 6,000 20,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier STXUSDT Perpetual











1 400 2,000 0.50% 1.33% 75 2 2,000 5,000 0.75% 2.00% 50 3 6,000 10,000 1.00% 2.50% 40 4 Increase by 6,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 10,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier



For more information, please visit the Position tiers .

