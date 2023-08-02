Montauk Brewing Further Expands Distribution Across Northeast and Launches Market Presence in Pennsylvania

Montauk Craft Beers Are Now Available in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, and Scranton

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), the #1 and fastest-selling craft brewer in Metro New York according to Nielson1 data known for its exceptional craft beers and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is pleased to announce its distribution partnership with Origlio Beverage and Banko Beverage to bring its iconic easy-drinking craft beers to Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Scranton, and the Lehigh Valley.



“Montauk is a well-loved craft brewery in New York, and the buzz and excitement is spreading across the Northeast. We’re seeing craft fans, as well as casual beer drinkers, gravitating toward Montauk’s innovative, easy-drinking styles fueling the brand’s growth and expansion,” said Ty Gilmore, president of U.S. Beer at Tilray.

“Our team wanted to Chase the Wave that Montauk Brewing has been creating in the beer industry. We are very selective regarding the brands that we take on, and Montauk has everything we look for in a brand. Our team is extremely committed and excited to be part of Montauk’s growth,” said Dominic Origlio, Owner, Origlio Beverage, Montauk’s new distributor in Philadelphia.

Montauk’s best-selling craft brews include:

Wave Chaser IPA: Montauk’s #1 year-round craft IPA which comes in at 6.4% ABV and features four hop varieties with incredible tropical and pine aromas, giving it endless flavor.





Montauk’s #1 year-round craft IPA which comes in at 6.4% ABV and features four hop varieties with incredible tropical and pine aromas, giving it endless flavor. Summer Ale: the official beer of summer in Montauk, available March through August, this 5.6% ABV ale features a light caramel malt blended with the right amount of wheat, giving it a bold, yet refreshing finish.





the official beer of summer in Montauk, available March through August, this 5.6% ABV ale features a light caramel malt blended with the right amount of wheat, giving it a bold, yet refreshing finish. Watermelon Ale: this highly refreshing brew comes in at 4.9% ABV and combines delicious watermelon flavors with a crisp Session Ale that is perfect for sipping under the summer sun.





this highly refreshing brew comes in at 4.9% ABV and combines delicious watermelon flavors with a crisp Session Ale that is perfect for sipping under the summer sun. Box of Montauk Variety Pack: Montauk's first-ever variety twelve-pack features signature favorites and new innovations, including Wave Chaser IPA, The Surf Beer, Juicy IPA, and Tropical IPA, available in 12oz cans.



About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in metro New York according to Nielson data. Montauk craft beers include Wave Chaser IPA, Pilsner, and Driftwood Ale.

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

Montauk Brewing Company distributors in the U.S., include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

Montauk Brewing is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best lives.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company and its best-selling craft beers, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 - 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

1 Nielsen xAOC & Food 2022

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5490e196-b566-4406-a384-37aba3005fb4.