Bitfarms to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference August 9 - 10

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference held on August 9 -10 in Boston.

Event:    Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference
Date:   August 9 – 10, 2023
Location:   InterContinental Boston, 510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Presentation:    3:30 PM ET, August 9, 2023
    Webcast - Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

For additional information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting on August 9-10, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
David Barnard
+1 415-433-3777
Investors@bitfarms.com


