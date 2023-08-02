Submit Release
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Glo Fiber Markets added approximately 4,000 subscribers; 20.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated revenue grew 8.1% to $71.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Glo Fiber Markets revenue grew 101.3% to $8.2 million and Broadband revenue grew 8.6% to $66.7 million over the same period.
  • Consolidated net income was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 21.1% to $22.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA grew 18.4% to $26.1 million over the same period.

“I am pleased with our solid execution of our Fiber First growth plan and the continued scaling of our fiber network. Broadband Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39% compared to 36% in the same period a year ago. We expect margins to increase as our Glo Fiber penetration rate grows,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French.

Shentel’s second-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 grew 8.1% to $71.3 million compared with the second quarter of 2022, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 8.6%.
  • Net income per share was $0.04 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with net loss per share of $0.06 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to Broadband segment growth of 18.4% and Tower segment growth of 3.7%.

Broadband

  • Total Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets broadband data Revenue Generating Units (“RGUs”) as of June 30, 2023 were 142,247, representing 13.8% year-over-year growth. Penetration for Cable Markets and Glo Fiber Markets as of June 30, 2023 were 51% and 18%, respectively, compared to 51% and 15%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. Total Glo Fiber Markets passings grew year-over-year by 70,342 from 112,505 to 182,847.
  • Broadband revenue in the second quarter of 2023 grew $5.3 million, or 8.6%, to $66.7 million compared with $61.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $4.1 million, or 101.3%, increase in Residential & Small and Medium Business (“SMB”) - Glo Fiber Markets revenue. Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets increased due to a 91.8% increase in broadband data RGUs. In addition, Residential & SMB - Cable Markets revenue grew $0.6 million, or 1.3%, due to a 1.4% increase in data RGUs and 2.1% increase in data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue increased $0.9 million, or 9.8%, primarily due to $0.5 million in recurring revenue driven by 19.6% increase in connections and $0.4 million in T-Mobile non-recurring early termination fees. T-Mobile disconnected 22 backhaul circuits during the second quarter as part of their previously announced rationalization of the former Sprint network. The Company expects 151 additional backhaul disconnects in 2023 as part of the network rationalization.
  • Cost of services decreased approximately $0.7 million, or 2.7%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to higher capitalized labor and lower medical benefit costs, partially offset by higher line costs due to the expansion of the network into new markets and mobile switching centers of wireless carrier customers.
  • Selling, general and administrative expense increased $2.0 million, or 14.1%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to higher advertising costs associated with the Company’s expansion of Glo Fiber and a change in strategy to drive more gross subscriber additions to low cost sales channels, as well as higher bad debt expense.
  • Shentel recorded impairment charges of $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $4.1 million of impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were primarily a result of colocation lease right-of-use assets that are no longer expected to be used and have no alternative use, while impairment charges in the three months ended June 30, 2022 were primarily a result of the Company’s expected decommissioning of Beam fixed wireless sites.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense increased $2.1 million, or 15.6%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.
  • Broadband operating income was $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Broadband Adjusted EBITDA was $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Tower

  • Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was consistent with revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Tower operating income was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 grew 3.7% to $3.0 million, compared with $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Other Information

  • As of June 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.3 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $275.0 million, for total available liquidity of $301.3 million. We expect to draw the remaining $175.0 million in delayed draw term loans by December 31, 2023.
  • Capital expenditures were $136.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $88.7 million in the comparable 2022 period. The $47.5 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment to enable our Glo Fiber market expansion.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Time: 8:30 A.M. (ET)
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/ 

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions including high inflation, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Service revenue and other $ 71,341     $ 66,021     $ 143,027     $ 130,435  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization   26,076       26,756       52,643       53,095  
Selling, general and administrative   25,691       23,090       52,300       46,925  
Restructuring expense         454             390  
Impairment expense   836       4,068       1,020       4,407  
Depreciation and amortization   16,369       14,790       31,967       29,135  
Total operating expenses   68,972       69,158       137,930       133,952  
Operating income (loss)   2,369       (3,137 )     5,097       (3,517 )
Other income (expense):              
Other income (expense), net   177       (589 )     1,294       (759 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,546       (3,726 )     6,391       (4,276 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   756       (501 )     2,535       (448 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,790     $ (3,225 )   $ 3,856     $ (3,828 )
               
Other comprehensive income:              
Unrealized income on interest rate hedge, net of tax   2,127             2,127        
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,917     $ (3,225 )   $ 5,983     $ (3,828 )
               
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:              
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.08 )
               
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.08 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   50,366       50,157       50,330       50,133  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   50,693       50,157       50,569       50,133  
               


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands) June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,304     $ 44,061  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $726 and $776, respectively   15,344       20,615  
Income taxes receivable   4,647       29,755  
Prepaid expenses and other   12,874       11,509  
Current assets held for sale   19,742       22,622  
Total current assets   78,911       128,562  
Investments   13,016       12,971  
Property, plant and equipment, net   786,446       687,553  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   81,270       81,515  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   52,258       53,859  
Deferred charges and other assets   15,557       13,259  
Total assets $ 1,027,458     $ 977,719  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 1,056     $ 648  
Accounts payable   41,238       49,173  
Advanced billings and customer deposits   12,359       12,425  
Accrued compensation   7,532       9,616  
Current operating lease liabilities   3,076       2,829  
Accrued liabilities and other   12,766       17,906  
Current liabilities held for sale   3,804       3,824  
Total current liabilities   81,831       96,421  
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees   123,795       74,306  
Other long-term liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   87,830       84,600  
Asset retirement obligations   10,187       9,932  
Benefit plan obligations   4,035       3,758  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   49,872       50,477  
Other liabilities   20,483       20,218  
Total other long-term liabilities   172,407       168,985  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)      
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,264 and 50,110 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Additional paid in capital   62,888       57,453  
Retained earnings   584,410       580,554  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   2,127        
Total shareholders’ equity   649,425       638,007  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,027,458     $ 977,719  


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES      
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(in thousands) Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 3,856     $ (3,828 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   31,967       29,135  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized   6,320       5,528  
Impairment expense   1,020       4,407  
Deferred income taxes   2,491       (392 )
Other, net   1,118       1,985  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   4,499       4,430  
Current income taxes   25,108        
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   408       414  
Other assets   1,937       (1,902 )
Accounts payable   (3,012 )     127  
Other deferrals and accruals   (5,912 )     (1,180 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   69,800       38,724  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (136,158 )     (88,706 )
Proceeds from sale of assets and other   508       279  
Net cash used in investing activities   (135,650 )     (88,427 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings   50,000        
Payments for debt issuance costs   (300 )      
Taxes paid for equity award issuances   (1,317 )     (835 )
Payments for financing arrangements and other   (290 )     (471 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   48,093       (1,306 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (17,757 )     (51,009 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   44,061       84,344  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 26,304     $ 33,335  
       
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information      
Interest paid $ 3,111     $  
Income tax refunds received, net $ 25,481     $  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 9,613     $ 2,487     $ (10,310 )   $ 1,790  
Depreciation and amortization     15,490       538       341       16,369  
Impairment expense     836                   836  
Other expense (income), net     62             (239 )     (177 )
Income tax benefit                 756       756  
Stock-based compensation                 2,603       2,603  
Restructuring charges and other     71             230       301  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 26,072     $ 3,025     $ (6,619 )   $ 22,478  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     39 %     64 %   N/A     32 %


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 4,042     $ 2,285     $ (9,552 )   $ (3,225 )
Depreciation and amortization     13,396       633       761       14,790  
Impairment expense     4,068                   4,068  
Other expense (income), net     65             524       589  
Income tax benefit                 (501 )     (501 )
Stock-based compensation                 2,385       2,385  
Restructuring charges and other     443             11       454  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22,014     $ 2,918     $ (6,372 )   $ 18,560  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     36 %     62 %   N/A     28 %


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 20,887     $ 4,908     $ (21,939 )   $ 3,856  
Depreciation and amortization     30,173       1,051       743       31,967  
Impairment expense     1,020                   1,020  
Other expense (income), net     124             (1,418 )     (1,294 )
Income tax benefit                 2,535       2,535  
Stock-based compensation                 6,320       6,320  
Restructuring charges and other     202             230       432  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 52,406     $ 5,959     $ (13,529 )   $ 44,836  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     39 %     64 %   N/A     31 %


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
Net income (loss)   $ 12,169     $ 5,038     $ (21,035 )   $ (3,828 )
Depreciation and amortization     25,933       1,117       2,085       29,135  
Impairment expense     4,407                   4,407  
Other expense (income), net     119             640       759  
Income tax benefit                 (448 )     (448 )
Stock-based compensation                 5,528       5,528  
Restructuring charges and other     460             (70 )     390  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43,088     $ 6,155     $ (13,300 )   $ 35,943  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     36 %     64 %   N/A     28 %


Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023:
(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 44,403     $     $     $ 44,403  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   8,164                   8,164  
Commercial Fiber   10,253                   10,253  
Tower lease         4,715             4,715  
RLEC & Other   3,806                   3,806  
Service revenue and other   66,626       4,715             71,341  
Intercompany revenue and other   51       38       (89 )      
Total revenue   66,677       4,753       (89 )     71,341  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   24,752       1,379       (55 )     26,076  
Selling, general and administrative   15,924       349       9,418       25,691  
Impairment expense   836                   836  
Depreciation and amortization   15,490       538       341       16,369  
Total operating expenses   57,002       2,266       9,704       68,972  
Operating income (loss) $ 9,675     $ 2,487     $ (9,793 )   $ 2,369  


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022:
(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 43,843     $     $     $ 43,843  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   4,056                   4,056  
Commercial Fiber   9,340                   9,340  
Tower lease         4,615             4,615  
RLEC & Other   4,124                   4,124  
Service revenue and other   61,363       4,615             65,978  
Intercompany revenue and other   49       87       (93 )     43  
Total revenue   61,412       4,702       (93 )     66,021  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   25,440       1,378       (62 )     26,756  
Selling, general and administrative   13,958       406       8,726       23,090  
Restructuring expense   443             11       454  
Impairment expense   4,068                   4,068  
Depreciation and amortization   13,396       633       761       14,790  
Total operating expenses   57,305       2,417       9,436       69,158  
Operating income (loss) $ 4,107     $ 2,285     $ (9,529 )   $ (3,137 )


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:
(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 89,159     $     $     $ 89,159  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   15,167                   15,167  
Commercial Fiber   21,951                   21,951  
Tower lease         9,253             9,253  
RLEC & Other   7,497                   7,497  
Service revenue and other   133,774       9,253             143,027  
Intercompany revenue and other   106       76       (182 )      
Total revenue   133,880       9,329       (182 )     143,027  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   50,181       2,571       (109 )     52,643  
Selling, general and administrative   31,495       799       20,006       52,300  
Impairment expense   1,020                   1,020  
Depreciation and amortization   30,173       1,051       743       31,967  
Total operating expenses   112,869       4,421       20,640       137,930  
Operating income (loss) $ 21,011     $ 4,908     $ (20,822 )   $ 5,097  


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:
(in thousands) Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations		   Consolidated
External revenue              
Residential & SMB - Cable Markets1 $ 87,336     $     $     $ 87,336  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets1   7,476                   7,476  
Commercial Fiber   18,402                   18,402  
Tower lease         9,361             9,361  
RLEC & Other   7,813                   7,813  
Service revenue and other   121,027       9,361             130,388  
Intercompany revenue and other   99       188       (240 )     47  
Total revenue   121,126       9,549       (240 )     130,435  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services   50,608       2,670       (183 )     53,095  
Selling, general and administrative   27,430       724       18,771       46,925  
Restructuring expense   460             (70 )     390  
Impairment expense   4,407                   4,407  
Depreciation and amortization   25,933       1,117       2,085       29,135  
Total operating expenses   108,838       4,511       20,603       133,952  
Operating income (loss) $ 12,288     $ 5,038     $ (20,843 )   $ (3,517 )

_________________________________________
(1)   Shentel has presented Residential & SMB - Cable Markets and Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Markets separately for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. These revenues were previously reported in one line under the description “Residential & SMB”. Shentel has amended the presentation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for comparability.

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics
  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 396,035     324,186  
Cable Markets 213,188     211,681  
Glo Fiber Markets 182,847     112,505  
       
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs:      
Broadband Data 142,247     125,003  
Cable Markets 109,404     107,878  
Glo Fiber Markets 32,843     17,125  
Video 44,800     49,027  
Voice 40,313     39,535  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 227,360     213,565  
       
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)      
Broadband Data 35.9 %   38.6 %
Cable Markets 51.3 %   51.0 %
Glo Fiber Markets 18.0 %   15.2 %
Video 11.3 %   15.1 %
Voice 10.7 %   12.9 %
       
Fiber route miles 9,082     7,906  
Total fiber miles (3) 767,173     589,923  

______________________________________________________
(1)   Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2)   Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3)   Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU    
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Residential and SMB Revenue:              
Broadband $ 34,152     $ 29,568     $ 67,326     $ 58,217  
Cable Markets   27,172       26,123       54,445       51,986  
Glo Fiber Markets   6,980       3,445       12,881       6,231  
Video   14,411       15,210       29,056       30,551  
Voice   3,054       2,994       6,084       5,910  
Discounts, adjustments and other   950       127       1,860       134  
Total Revenue $ 52,567     $ 47,899     $ 104,326     $ 94,812  
               
Average RGUs:              
Broadband Data   140,481       123,153       138,376       121,832  
Cable Markets   109,716       107,738       109,737       107,878  
Glo Fiber Markets   30,765       15,415       28,639       13,954  
Video   45,229       49,146       45,749       49,295  
Voice   40,164       38,463       40,078       36,650  
               
ARPU: (1)              
Broadband $ 81.03     $ 79.94     $ 81.06     $ 80.02  
Cable Markets $ 82.55     $ 80.82     $ 82.69     $ 80.85  
Glo Fiber Markets $ 75.63     $ 74.49     $ 74.96     $ 74.42  
Video $ 106.21     $ 103.16     $ 105.85     $ 103.29  
Voice $ 25.35     $ 25.95     $ 25.30     $ 26.88  

______________________________________________________
(1)   Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.

Tower Operating Statistics
  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Macro tower sites 222     223  
Tenants 448     465  
Average tenants per tower 1.9     2.0  

 


