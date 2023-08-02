RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Laboratories Enter Strategic Collaboration for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, British Columbia and Wakefield, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo”) (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) and Nanoramic Laboratories (“Nanoramic”) are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries. This collaboration synergizes both companies' unique materials and technologies to establish an efficient, sustainable battery supply chain.



Nanoramic will contribute its discarded Neocarbonix® lithium-ion battery cathode electrodes, notable for their high-performance, low-cost nanocarbon mesh binding structure, for testing with RecycLiCo’s proprietary lithium-ion battery recycling process, which has proven up to 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt from conventional waste cathode materials. The collaboration aims to attain mutual recognition of the future integration of Nanoramic and RecycLiCo technologies in commercial operations.

Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes offer a solution to potential bans on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging RecycLiCo’s expertise in conversion of waste cathodes into valuable battery-grade materials, both parties are working to "close the loop" by returning the recycled product back to Nanoramic for cell production and further electrochemical analysis.

Nanoramic Founder, John Cooley, said, “Sustainability has always been at the heart of Nanoramic, so this exciting partnership with RecycLiCo is crucial in our mission to reduce the end-to-end impact of battery manufacturing and use. It is also further proof that we at Nanoramic are continuing to grow and stand out in the global market. We’re developing transformative technologies that are not just more sustainable, but enabling lower cost, faster charging, and higher performing batteries that will ultimately encourage more people to shift to electric vehicles, which will have huge benefits to society. We’re proud that RecycLiCo is now joining us on that journey.”

RecycLiCo's CEO, Zarko Meseldzija, said, "This collaboration places RecycLiCo at the forefront of battery recycling technology by working with next-generation cathode materials to demonstrate a closed-loop, sustainable process. We are delighted to work alongside Nanoramic, a company whose commitment to sustainability reflects our own. With our combined expertise, we're confident we can make a substantial contribution towards minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in the industry."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Nanoramic is backed by 14 years of research with over 200 granted and pending patents. Today, Nanoramic works with some of the largest automakers and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix® at the Core. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® at the Core electrodes and FastCap® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com.

