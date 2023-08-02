Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Expected To Reach $159 Billion By 2027

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers online food delivery services market analysis and every facet of the online food delivery services market research. As per TBRC’s online food delivery services market forecast, the online food delivery services market size is predicted to reach a value of $159.46 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.8% through the forecast period.

An increase in smartphone users and internet penetration is driving the online food delivery services market demand. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest online food delivery services market share. Major players in the market include takeaway.com, Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's Pizza, Grubhub, Foodpanda, and Just Eat.

Online Food Delivery Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Platform-to-Customer, Restaurant-to-Customer

2) By Channel Type: Websites, Mobile Applications

3) By Payment Method: Cash On delivery, Online Payment

These types of food delivery services refer to a shipping service for food in which companies are involved in distributing the packages received from hospitality establishments and have an online portal or application for their sales. The food can be either ready-to-eat food or food that has to be specially prepared for direct consumption.

