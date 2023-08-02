CTG Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability, announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 results before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results and discuss its strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: +1 844 826 3035 Webcast: https://investors.ctg.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday,

August 23, 2023, by dialing +1 844 512 2921 and entering the access code 10180064. The webcast will be archived on CTG’s website in the Events & Presentations section for at least

90 days. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

