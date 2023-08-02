Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Receipt of Final Environment Act Licence and Provides an Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce the receipt of an Environment Act Licence for its Wanipigow sand extraction and processing facility and provide an operational update regarding its development of North America’s first vertically integrated patterned solar glass manufacturing facility (the “Project”).



Environment Act Licence

The Company’s Notice of Alteration application was approved by the Manitoba Environment and Climate Department on July 27, 2023. The new Environment Act Licence permits the Company to construct and operate its proposed Wanipigow extraction and processing facility which will supply rare, low-iron silica sand to the Company’s patterned solar glass manufacturing facility in Selkirk, Manitoba.

“The receipt of the Environment Act Licence for Wanipigow marks another important milestone for the Company,” stated Company President & CEO, Glenn Leroux. “Following the earlier issuance of an Environment Act Licence to construct and operate our patterned solar glass manufacturing facility, the Company is now in receipt of all required environmental permits to start construction of the Project.”

Operational Update

In addition to the environmental licence activities, the Company continues to prepare for the construction and operational phases of the Project. Specifically, the Company executed a utility engineering and procurement agreement with Manitoba Hydro that secures certain long-lead items including voltage transformers and enables CPS to maintain its planned construction schedule. The Company also commenced further geotechnical work on the Selkirk site which advances a critical path item in the development of the Project. Finally, the Company completed a Phase 1 environmental assessment of the Selkirk site which confirmed no contamination or environmental issues.

The Company, under the direction of Mr. Dana Partridge, Vice President, Glass Operations, has begun identifying candidates for the key operational roles and commenced the development of standard operating procedures for the manufacturing facility in preparation for commissioning and operational ramp-up.

Finally, the Company continues to progress commercial offtake agreements within a rapidly expanding market. In addition to the Company’s current binding agreements that represent a minimum of 62% of planned output, CPS has advanced discussions with new customers with an objective to reach 100% contracted status prior to construction. Since Q1 2023, there have been several public announcements from solar panel manufacturers for new or expanded facilities. In aggregate, these new facilities represent an additional 29GW of potential incremental demand for patterned solar glass and bring the Company’s current estimate of market demand to over 100GW by 2027.

Once operational, the Project will supply patterned solar glass for 6GW of panel manufacturing capacity in North America and with first mover advantage, the Company is seeking alignment and long-term relationships with the highest quality counterparties.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity patterned solar glass through a Company-owned facility to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba that utilizes the high-purity, low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases and renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

Glenn Leroux

President and Chief Executive Officer

glenn.leroux@cpsmail.com



Cam Deller

Chief Financial Officer

cam.deller@cpsmail.com



Investor Relations

IR@cpsmail.com

587.355.3714

www.cpsglass.com



Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements relating to, without limitation, expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs, including information as to the future events, results of operations and the Company’s future performance (both operational and financial), development plans and business prospects. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “seeks”, “projects” or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs, estimates and opinions regarding its future growth, results of operations, future performance (both operational and financial), and business prospects and opportunities at the time such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or circumstances should change. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions made by the Company that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited, to: the ability to be in a position to make the Final Investment Decision; the progress of remaining development activities to bring the project to shovel-ready status and the anticipated timing of achieving shovel-ready status; the expectation for continued strong demand for a domestic supply of patterned solar glass in North America; the expectation that preliminary commercial agreements will be converted into formal offtake agreements in conjunction with the Final Investment Decision; other various development initiatives that will bring the solar glass project to a shovel-ready status; industry activity levels; industry conditions pertaining to the solar glass manufacturing industry; the ability of and manner by which the Company expects to meet its capital needs; and the Company's objectives, strategies and competitive strengths. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous current assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements.