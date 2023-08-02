Clene to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference. Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the presentation and investor meetings.



Date: August 10, 2023

Location: InterContinental Hotel, Boston

Time and Location of Presentation: 11:30 a.m. EDT, Eleanor/Dartmouth Rooms

Format: Corporate presentation and 1x1 meetings

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the Clene website. Alternatively, one can register online to view the webcast here: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/clnn/2456773 .

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts: