Riga Global Travel Offers Exclusive Limousine Service for UNGA 78 Attendees in New York, NY, Starting September 2023
Riding in Style: Riga Global Travel Offers VIP Transfers for UNGA 78
We're thrilled to offer seamless VIP transfers for UNGA 78. Avail our limo services with a 10% discount using code UN2023. Let us add luxury to this prestigious event!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riga Global Travel, a pioneer in the global executive travel and concierge service industry, is proud to announce its exclusive offering of full limousine and airport transfers for VIPs, diplomats, and United Nations officials attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).
— Sammy Jemal, Owner
UNGA 78 will officially open on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with the first day of the high-level General Debate scheduled for Monday, September 25, 2023. As a leading provider of travel and concierge services, Riga Global Travel is committed to ensuring a seamless travel experience for all attendees throughout the session.
For over 30 years, Riga Global Travel, a limousine service in Stamford, CT, and New York, NY, has been at the forefront of providing an unparalleled range of services to corporate and entertainment clients, including worldwide ground transportation, limousine service, hotel brokerage/accommodations, corporate vans/buses, and customized executive concierge services.
Riga Global Travel is excited to announce a limited-time offer to celebrate this year's UN event: a 10% discount on all limo services booked with the code UN2023. To take advantage of this special offer starting now until the end of September, simply mention the code when booking. More details about the offer and services provided can be found on the company's website at www.rigaglobaltravel.com.
Riga Global Travel has an illustrious history of collaboration with numerous corporate and professional clients, and it's proudly been the exclusive travel provider for many nationally syndicated television shows such as Harry, Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, The Steve Wilkos Show, The People's Court, Wendy, Meredith, Trisha, Crazy Talk, The Jeremy Kyle Show, Sally Jessy Raphael, Geraldo, and Queen Latifah.
As Riga Global Travel steps up to provide exclusive travel services for UNGA 78, it aims to deliver the same exceptional service that has made it a trusted name in the industry. For inquiries or more information, feel free to reach out via email at rigaglobaltravel@gmail.com or call +1 212-850-0900.
For further ease and convenience, visit Riga Global Travel in Stamford, CT at 1177 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905, or 124 E 40th St. New York, NY 10016.
Riga Global Travel looks forward to facilitating your journey to the 78th Session of the UN
General Assembly. We're committed to making your experience smooth and enjoyable, so book your services today and get ready for an unforgettable experience.
