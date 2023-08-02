Parsons Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights



Record revenue of $1.4 billion increases 34% year-over-year

Record organic revenue growth of 23% driven by record organic growth in both segments

Significant second quarter net income of $43 million increases 136%

Record adjusted EBITDA increases 53% to $118 million

Strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x on contract awards growth of 95%

Record total backlog increases 8% to $8.9 billion

Increasing 2023 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CEO Commentary

“Our momentum continues as we delivered another record quarter with all-time highs for total revenue, organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, contract awards, and total backlog,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. “In the second quarter, we achieved organic revenue growth of over 20% in both business segments and won six contracts over $100 million, all company records. We are efficiently growing the business as profitability growth has outpaced our significant revenue growth for both the second quarter and for first half of the year. We have the right portfolio and the right team to continue to capitalize on unprecedented global infrastructure spending and the increasing demand for national security solutions. These positive factors provide us with the confidence and visibility to raise our full-year revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow guidance.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022)

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $348 million, or 34%, to $1.4 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 23% due to the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts. The company’s acquisitions contributed approximately $121 million of inorganic revenue in the second quarter of 2023. Operating income increased 134% to $76 million primarily due to the ramp-up of recent contract wins and contributions from the company's Xator acquisition. Net income increased 136% to $43 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.38 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.17 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the second quarter of 2023 was $118 million, a 53% increase over the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven primarily by volume on new contract wins, $20 million of one-time incentive fees on two chemical weapons destruction programs, and contributions from the company's Xator acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.7% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 7.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year margin increase was primarily driven by recent contract awards, the company's Xator acquisition, and efficient growth across the portfolio. Adjusted EPS was $0.63 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.41 in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year adjusted EPS increase was driven by the adjusted EBITDA increases noted above.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022)

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth (in millions) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 763 $ 538 $ 225 42 % $ 1,397 $ 1,029 $ 368 36 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 86 $ 48 $ 38 80 % $ 142 $ 90 $ 52 57 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.2 % 8.9 % 2.4 % 27 % 10.2 % 8.8 % 1.4 % 16 %

Second quarter 2023 revenue increased $225 million, or 42%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 20% and $118 million from the company's Xator acquisition. Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by expansion with the Department of State, growth on new and existing contracts, and the incentive fees from the two chemical weapons destruction programs.

Second quarter 2023 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $38 million, or 80%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.2% from 8.9% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by $20 million in non-recurring incentive fees, and contributions from the company's Xator acquisition.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022)

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth (in millions) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 594 $ 471 $ 123 26 % $ 1,133 $ 929 $ 204 22 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 33 $ 30 $ 3 10 % $ 67 $ 61 $ 6 9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.5 % 6.3 % -0.8 % -13 % 5.9 % 6.6 % -0.7 % -11 %

Second quarter 2023 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $123 million, or 26%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 25%. Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by higher volume in both the Middle East and North America.

Second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $3 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 5.5% from 6.3% in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven by higher volume on new and existing contracts. The stronger core margin was impacted by $28 million of write-downs related to two legacy programs.

Second Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio: 1.4x on net bookings of $1.9 billion.

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.2x on net bookings of $5.7 billion.

Total backlog: $8.9 billion, up 8% from Q2 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities: Second quarter 2023: $23 million compared to $51 million in second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, cash flow from operating activities was $14 million, compared to $25 million in the prior year period.

Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win large strategic contracts in both the Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. During the second quarter of 2023, the company won six single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each, a company record. In addition, the company won an additional $100 million contract after the 2023 second quarter ended.

Awarded the Federal Aviation Administration’s $1.8 billion ceiling value recompete contract to support their Aviation System Capital Investment Plan, of which the company booked the 3-year base period for $641 million. Parsons has been the prime contractor on this work for more than two decades. With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the FAA has $5 billion of additional funding for facilities-related work.

Awarded a new five-year single-award contract from the General Services Administration with a potential value of $1.2 billion, of which the company booked the one-year base period for $217 million. This contract supports the Department of Defense and its strategic partners in delivering global quick reaction capabilities leveraging advanced technology solutions across the all-domain battlespace.

Awarded a $170 million five-year ceiling value task order by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency under the Assessments, Exercises, Modeling, and Simulation Support multiple-award IDIQ contract. This contract contains new and existing work to provide vulnerability assessments, design reviews, and analysis that advances the DoD and DTRA’s missions to counter and mitigate a broad spectrum of existing and emerging vulnerabilities and threats. The company booked $34 million on this contract in the second quarter.

Awarded a new $130 million single-award contract as lead designer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to enhance infrastructure at the John F. Kennedy International Airport. The scope includes a new on-airport roadway transportation network, parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and utility upgrades. The company booked this entire contract value in the second quarter.

Awarded a new $127 million contract as a subcontractor to a federal customer, of which the company booked $25 million, to deliver detection technology solutions.

Awarded a $109 million recompete contract from the United States Cyber Command to provide cyber capability discovery, development, testing, and advanced analytics. The company booked $52 million on this contract in the second quarter. This is the company's second consecutive win with the Cyber Command this year.

Awarded a new $93 million five-year single-award contract to complete project and design management for a major development in Saudi Arabia. The company booked the entire value of this contract in the second quarter.

After the second quarter ended, the company was awarded a five-year contract with an estimated value of $130 million on the Repairs, Operations, Maintenance, and Engineering contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). As a subcontractor to a small business, Parsons will provide facilities construction management and engineering and technical services.

Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to build on its long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, which is interwoven with the company’s core values and how it operates. During the quarter, the company won multiple awards for being a top employer for diversity and military veterans and continued its tradition of destroying U.S. chemical weapon stockpiles.

Parsons was part of the team that helped the United States comply with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention agreement by destroying the country’s last chemical weapon. The final sarin nerve agent filled M55 rocket was destroyed on July 7, 2023.

Announced a commitment to set updated near and long-term targets for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions aligned with 1.5°C and net-zero through the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign; a leading global coalition committed to taking urgent climate action.

Published Parsons 2023 ESG disclosures, detailing how the company is accelerating its climate objectives while creating the future of global infrastructure and national security. The report highlights the company’s transparency and key milestones, defining how ESG underpins the company’s values and drives future growth.

Recognized as one of the best employers for diversity by Forbes. This recognition demonstrates how the company has prioritized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by striving to create an inclusive workplace for all employees to be their most authentic selves.

Recognized as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

Recognized as a top 50 employer by Women Engineer Magazine. This publication selects the top companies in the country for which they would most like to work for and/or whom they believe would provide a positive working environment for women engineers.

Honored by the Washington Business Journal as one of the most diverse companies and employers in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The company is increasing its fiscal year 2023 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations guidance ranges to reflect its strong second quarter operating performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2023 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2023 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2023 Guidance Revenue $4.85 billion - $5.05 billion $4.5 billion - $4.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $410 million - $440 million $375 million - $415 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $280 million - $340 million $275 million - $335 million



Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and the impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing, with reasonable certainty, net income guidance for fiscal year 2023.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 1,356,486 $ 1,008,721 $ 2,529,952 $ 1,957,790 Direct cost of contracts 1,068,220 781,772 1,985,408 1,515,672 Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 75 5,613 (5,765 ) 11,211 Selling, general and administrative expenses 211,897 199,932 411,205 385,009 Operating income 76,444 32,630 127,574 68,320 Interest income 306 171 1,099 236 Interest expense (7,299 ) (4,525 ) (13,757 ) (8,463 ) Other income (expense), net 543 236 1,857 381 Total other income (expense) (6,450 ) (4,118 ) (10,801 ) (7,846 ) Income before income tax expense 69,994 28,512 116,773 60,474 Income tax expense (15,223 ) (5,732 ) (26,726 ) (13,851 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 54,771 22,780 90,047 46,623 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (11,530 ) (4,485 ) (21,253 ) (7,661 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 43,241 $ 18,295 $ 68,794 $ 38,962 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.66 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.61 $ 0.35





Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 104,908 103,675 104,856 103,722 Stock-based awards 883 658 941 729 Convertible senior notes 8,917 8,917 8,917 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 114,708 113,251 114,714 113,368





Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 43,241 $ 18,295 68,794 38,962 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 554 542 1,106 1,082 Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 43,795 $ 18,837 69,900 40,044





PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $83,101 and $53,193 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 178,589 $ 262,539 Accounts receivable, net (including $266,312 and $217,419 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 949,493 717,345 Contract assets (including $9,983 and $11,313 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 712,413 634,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $15,546 and $7,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 139,713 105,866 Total current assets 1,980,208 1,719,783 Property and equipment, net (including $3,345 and $2,543 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 95,266 96,050 Right of use assets, operating leases (including $6,596 and $6,315 Right of use assets, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 166,797 155,090 Goodwill 1,692,725 1,661,850 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 118,861 107,425 Intangible assets, net 240,300 254,127 Deferred tax assets 144,782 137,709 Other noncurrent assets 68,568 66,108 Total assets $ 4,507,507 $ 4,198,142 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $49,508 and $49,078 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 237,229 $ 201,428 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $144,256 and $102,417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 693,662 630,193 Contract liabilities (including $45,552 and $40,654 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 292,404 213,064 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $3,197 and $2,552 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 57,085 59,144 Income taxes payable 14,521 4,290 Total current liabilities 1,294,901 1,108,119 Long-term employee incentives 18,142 17,375 Long-term debt 744,777 743,605 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $3,399 and $3,763 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 128,634 111,417 Deferred tax liabilities 20,024 12,471 Other long-term liabilities 110,263 109,220 Total liabilities 2,316,741 2,102,207 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,311,866 and 146,132,016 shares issued; 43,665,289 and 40,960,845 public shares outstanding; 61,217,557 and 63,742,151 ESOP shares outstanding 146,312 146,132 Treasury stock, 41,429,020 shares at cost (844,936 ) (844,936 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,721,402 2,717,134 Retained earnings 111,513 43,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,860 ) (17,849 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 2,119,431 2,043,570 Noncontrolling interests 71,335 52,365 Total shareholders' equity 2,190,766 2,095,935 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,507,507 $ 4,198,142





PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 90,047 $ 46,623 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 57,048 61,090 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,414 1,302 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 43 (96 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 91 (3 ) Deferred taxes (5,220 ) (2,149 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 230 1,461 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,765 (11,211 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 9,313 19,434 Stock-based compensation 15,978 8,358 Contributions of treasury stock 29,167 26,544 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated joint ventures: Accounts receivable (227,756 ) (109,681 ) Contract assets (78,254 ) (17,866 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (40,899 ) (3,521 ) Accounts payable 35,043 (8,079 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,336 (7,314 ) Contract liabilities 76,522 13,360 Income taxes 10,309 3,107 Other long-term liabilities 1,809 3,977 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,986 25,336 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (17,956 ) (13,588 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 65 251 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (42,273 ) (379,272 ) Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (24,507 ) (11,228 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 72 - Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 381 - Net cash used in investing activities (84,218 ) (403,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 187,400 347,100 Repayments of borrowings (187,400 ) (147,100 ) Payments for acquired warrants - (11,243 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 200 2,827 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2,487 ) (10,344 ) Repurchases of common stock (8,000 ) (15,548 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (6,838 ) (5,963 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,940 2,724 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,185 ) 162,453 Effect of exchange rate changes 467 (963 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (83,950 ) (217,011 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 262,539 343,883 End of period $ 178,589 $ 126,872





Contract Awards

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Federal Solutions $ 1,182,127 $ 392,554 $ 1,877,771 $ 849,442 Critical Infrastructure 749,035 599,057 1,435,620 1,059,325 Total Awards $ 1,931,162 $ 991,611 $ 3,313,391 $ 1,908,767





Backlog

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,506,235 $ 1,329,695 Unfunded 3,709,288 3,756,452 Total Federal Solutions 5,215,523 5,086,147 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,615,955 3,080,338 Unfunded 70,109 61,151 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,686,064 3,141,489 Total Backlog $ 8,901,587 $ 8,227,636





Book-To-Bill Ratio1: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Federal Solutions 1.5 0.7 1.3 0.8 Critical Infrastructure 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.1 Overall 1.4 1.0 1.3 1.0





Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 43,241 $ 18,295 $ 68,794 $ 38,962 Interest expense, net 6,993 4,354 12,658 8,227 Income tax provision (benefit) 15,223 5,732 26,726 13,851 Depreciation and amortization (a) 28,689 30,581 57,048 61,090 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,530 4,485 21,253 7,661 Equity-based compensation 9,314 4,791 16,017 8,689 Transaction-related costs (b) 1,917 9,525 3,535 11,923 Restructuring (c) - - 546 213 Other (d) 1,399 (349 ) 2,120 1,046 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,306 $ 77,414 $ 208,697 $ 151,662





(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, is $24.4 million and $48.4 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.3 million and $8.6 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, is $25.9 million and $52.1 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.7 million and $9.0 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands) Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 85,640 $ 47,645 $ 141,788 $ 90,283 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 85 49 170 166 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 85,725 $ 47,694 $ 141,958 $ 90,449 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 20,936 25,160 45,293 53,475 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,645 4,560 21,446 7,738 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 32,581 $ 29,720 $ 66,739 $ 61,213 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 118,306 $ 77,414 $ 208,697 $ 151,662





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 43,241 $ 18,295 $ 68,794 $ 38,962 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 18,117 19,714 36,126 39,804 Equity-based compensation 9,314 4,791 16,017 8,689 Transaction-related costs (a) 1,917 9,525 3,535 11,923 Restructuring (b) - - 546 213 Other (c) 1,399 (349 ) 2,120 1,046 Tax effect on adjustments (7,726 ) (8,854 ) (15,075 ) (15,526 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 66,262 43,122 112,063 85,111 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 104,908 103,675 104,856 103,722 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 105,791 104,334 105,797 104,451 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.63 $ 0.42 $ 1.07 $ 0.82 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.63 $ 0.41 $ 1.06 $ 0.81



