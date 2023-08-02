Global IoT Testing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 33% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers IoT testing market analysis and every facet of the IoT testing market research. As per TBRC’s IoT testing market forecast, the IoT testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.87 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 33.6% through the forecast period.
Rise in number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in use increases the need to test the devices which drives the IoT testing market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IoT testing market share. Major players in the market include HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies, Rapid7, Infosys Limited, Smartbear Software, Capgemini, Cognizant, Saksoft Ltd., Beyond Security, Ixia, NovacoastInc., Trustwave Holdings, Praetorian, Keysight technologies.
IoT Testing Market Segments
1) By Testing Type: Functional Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, Compatibility Testing, Performance Testing, Network Testing
2) By Testing Tools: Software Tools, Hardware Tools
3) By Applications: Connected Cars, Smart Appliances, Smart Energy Meters, Wearable Devices, Smart Healthcare Devices
This type of testing is a way to perform QA testing to verify the IoT device's performance, functionality, and security.
