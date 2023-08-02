Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial refrigeration equipment market forecast, the industrial refrigeration equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $42.5 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.5% through the forecast period.

The growth of the food and beverage processing market industry especially in developing countries is expected to drive the industrial refrigeration equipment market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial refrigeration equipment market share. Major players in the market include Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC., Lennox International Inc., Danfoss A/S, GEA Group AG, EVAPCO Inc., BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH.

Global Market Segments

1) By Equipment Type: Condenser, Compressor, Evaporator, Controls

2) By Refrigerant Type: Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon

3) By End-User Industry: Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Warehouse, Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Refrigerated Transportation, Other End-User Industries

This type of refrigeration equipment refers to the cold storage equipment that is designed to contain and use refrigerant gas to establish or maintain colder than ambient temperatures in a confined space, used in commercial settings.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

