Fortis Inc. To Hold Investor Day in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador on September 19

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced it will hold its 2023 Investor Day on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and executives from certain subsidiaries will provide an update on operations, recent developments and the strategic outlook for 2024 to 2028.



The formal presentation is tentatively scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. NDT (8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT) and will be available on the Corporation’s website. Following the formal presentation, in-person participants are invited to roundtable discussions with the Corporation's Executives and Chief Executive Officers from certain subsidiaries. A dinner with the Corporation’s management team is also planned for later in the day. The formal presentation and roundtable discussions are expected to take place at the Fortis Energy Centre, 5 Springdale Street, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending in-person are directed to email IRevents@fortisinc.com by August 18, 2023, to request a registration form.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Corporation's website at www.fortisinc.com.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at June 30, 2023. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedarplus.ca, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9732874-7b29-4161-933a-d1b867ad6052

For more information, please contact: