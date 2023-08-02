Michelle Stuntz Named President of Consulting and Advisory Division at ZRG

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm has hired Michelle Stuntz, to lead and grow the firm’s Human Capital Consulting and Advisory practice.



Stuntz most recently was the North America Consumer Consulting Leader at Korn Ferry, where she led the efforts to provide human capital strategy, innovative performance management redesign, assessing and succession planning for C-suite talent, redesigning various talent functions, designing EVP, and optimizing rewards spend. She was responsible for growth across CPG, Retail, Travel, Hospitality, Leisure, Sports, Media, and Entertainment.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Michelle spent eight years with Deloitte Consulting, most recently as a senior manager leading teams of over 100 employees.

“As ZRG continues to build out our human capital offerings, bringing in a leader with global experience scaling a consulting business was a critical step in our journey,” CEO Larry Hartmann said. “We are thrilled to add Michelle, who has successfully navigated growing a consulting business within a global executive search firm at Korn Ferry but also brings outstanding pedigree and experience from Deloitte.”

“We are very excited for Michelle as she takes on her new role,” Hartmann added. “Her years of experience in the consulting industry have led her to where she is now and I’m confident she will help us expand our Consulting & Advisory Division at ZRG.”

ZRG has made two recent strategic acquisitions in the consulting and advisory space, including Walking the Talk, a global leader in culture transformation and Brimstone, a niche firm in the strategy and CEO alignment space. The plans are to organically grow this sector while continuing to be active in M&A looking for complimentary product offerings led by great leaders.

“There’s real room in the market for a consulting practice that inspires and supports its clients in growing organizationally and individually; that’s what we’re doing with ZRG Consulting,” said Stuntz. “Our solutions are practical, applicable, and immediately useful. I’m excited to shape and grow the Consulting business unit in partnership with our other lines of business.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent, and for over 20 years, clients have trusted us to recruit top talent around the world. Today, ZRG is the fastest-growing global firm in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

