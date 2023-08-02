Global Ice Boxes Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers ice boxes market analysis and every facet of the ice boxes market research. As per TBRC’s ice boxes market forecast, the ice boxes market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.87 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.8% through the forecast period.

The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ice boxes market share. Major players in the market include Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, and YETI.

Ice Boxes Market Segments

1) By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers, Marine Coolers, Soft-Sided Coolers, Standard Ice Chests

2) By Application: Camping, Medical, Military cooler

3) By End Use: Household, Commercial, Industrial

4) By Type Of Material: Metal Coolers, Plastic Coolers, Fabric Coolers

These types of boxes are defined as non-mechanical wrapped insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.

