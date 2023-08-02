Suspect Sought in a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Peabody Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 31, 2023, in the 700 block of Peabody, Northwest.

At approximately 6:28 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim. The suspect took the victims property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.