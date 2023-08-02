MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1700 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Fifth District officers were dispatched at 5:28 am to the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the sounds of gunshots. The first officer arrived on the scene and started investigating. The officer observed a potential suspect in the area. As the officer attempted to speak with the potential suspect, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot in the direction of the officer multiple times. The officer returned fire and the suspect fled to a nearby apartment building where he was apprehended by responding officers. There were no reported injuries to either the suspect or MPD officers. The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 37-year-old Saeve Evans, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

The firearm that was recovered on the scene is pictured below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.