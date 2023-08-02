Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers genetically modified crops market analysis and every facet of the genetically modified crops market research. As per TBRC’s genetically modified crops market forecast, the genetically modified crops market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.

Genetically modified (GM) crops have traits such as insect tolerance and herbicide tolerance that contribute to the high demand for such crops. North America is expected to hold the largest genetically modified crops market share. Major players in the market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co., JKAgri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Segments

1) By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Other Traits

2) By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, tobacco, Other Crops

3) By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation, Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

4) By Type of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-genic, Sub-genic, Multiple Trait Integration

5) By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

These types of modified crops (GM crops) are agricultural plants whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering techniques.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Genetically Modified Crops Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

