Generac Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on its outlook for the full year 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales decreased 23% to $1.00 billion during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $1.29 billion in the prior-year second quarter. Core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, decreased approximately 26%.
    • Residential product sales declined 44% to $499 million as compared to $896 million last year.
    • Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales increased 24% to $384 million as compared to $309 million in the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to the Company during the second quarter was $45 million, or $0.70 per share, as compared to $156 million, or $2.21 per share, for the same period of 2022.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $68 million, or $1.08 per share, as compared to $185 million, or $2.86 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $137 million, or 13.6% of net sales, as compared to $271 million, or 21.0% of net sales, in the prior year.   
  • Cash flow from operations was $83 million during the second quarter, as compared to $24 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $54 million as compared to $6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in free cash flow was due to significantly lower working capital investment in the current year quarter, partially offset by lower operating earnings, higher interest payments, and higher capital expenditures.

“As expected, overall second quarter sales declined from a strong prior year comparable period that included the significant benefit of excess backlog reduction for home standby generators,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While leading indicators of end market demand remain strong and we continue to make progress in reducing field inventory levels, residential product sales were modestly lower than our expectations in the quarter as a softer consumer environment for home improvement impacted shipments of home standby generators and chore products. However, global C&I product shipments remained strong at all-time record levels and were better than expected with broad-based growth across nearly all regions and channels.”

Jagdfeld continued, “While our expectations for the consumer environment are now softer than previously projected, we believe the long-term mega-trends that are driving awareness for backup power solutions are as compelling as ever. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly sensitive to the growing energy supply-demand imbalances and intensifying impacts of extreme weather, and to address these opportunities, we are further investing in the build out of our suite of products and solutions to position ourselves as a leader in energy technology.”

Additional Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 32.8% as compared to 35.4% in the prior-year second quarter. This decline in margin was primarily due to the significant impact of unfavorable sales mix, partially offset by higher pricing and lower input costs.

Operating expenses increased $2.3 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increased employee and marketing costs and the impact of recurring operating expenses from recent acquisitions, mostly offset by lower variable operating expenses.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $15.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.9%, as compared to $45.8 million, or a 22.5% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a lower benefit from equity compensation in the current year quarter as compared to the prior year.

Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) decreased 28% to $815.3 million as compared to $1.13 billion in the prior year quarter, with the impact of acquisitions contributing approximately 3% revenue growth for the quarter. The decline in core sales was driven by lower residential product shipments, primarily due to a decline in home standby and clean energy shipments, partially offset by growth in smart thermostat sales. The overall weakness in residential products was partially offset by continued strength in C&I products, highlighted by an increase in shipments to direct customers for “beyond standby” applications, industrial distributors, and the national rental equipment channel.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $103.2 million, or 12.7% of total sales, as compared to $241.9 million in the prior year, or 21.5% of total sales. This margin decline was primarily driven by the significant impact of unfavorable sales mix and reduced operating leverage on lower shipments. The impact of acquisitions and continued investments for future growth also negatively affected margins during the quarter. These headwinds were partially offset by favorable price and cost benefits.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased 10% to $223.7 million as compared to $203.3 million in the prior year quarter, with the net impact of acquisitions and foreign currency contributing approximately 4% revenue growth for the quarter. The core sales growth for the segment was highlighted by strength in nearly all regions around the world.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $33.3 million, or 14.9% of total sales, as compared to $29.5 million, or 14.5% of total sales, in the prior year. This stronger margin performance was primarily driven by favorable price and cost benefits.

2023 Outlook Update

As a result of the softer-than-expected consumer environment, the Company now anticipates lower residential product sales during the second half relative to prior expectations. Partially offsetting this lower outlook, C&I product sales are now expected to grow at a mid-teens rate during 2023 compared to the previous guidance of a mid to high-single digit increase. Accordingly, the Company now anticipates its full-year 2023 net sales to decline between -10 to -12% as compared to the prior year, which includes approximately 2% of net favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency. This compares to the previous guidance range of a decline between -6 to -10%.

Additionally, due to the revised sales outlook, the Company now expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 6.0 to 7.0% for the full-year 2023 compared to the previous guidance range of 7.5 to 8.5%. The corresponding EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 15.5 to 16.5% compared to the previous guidance range of 17.0 to 18.0%.

Operating and free cash flow generation are still expected to return to strong levels for the full year, with conversion of adjusted net income to free cash flow expected to be well over 100%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 to discuss second quarter 2023 operating results. The conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI782af2dcf8804d9491b4bc440ee60103. Individuals who wish to listen via telephone will be given dial-in information.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- & battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.  

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," “optimistic” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

  • frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;
  • fluctuations in cost and quality of raw materials required to manufacture our products;
  • availability of both labor and key components from our manufacturing operations and global supply chain, including single-sourced components and contract manufacturers, needed in producing our products;
  • the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;
  • the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix, logistics costs and regulatory tariffs;
  • difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;
  • our dependence on our distribution network;
  • our ability to remain competitive by investing in, developing or adapting to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques, as well as protecting our intellectual property rights;
  • loss of our key management and employees;
  • increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;
  • failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;
  • changes in laws and regulations regarding environmental, health and safety, product compliance, or international trade that affect our products, operations, or customer demand;
  • significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; and
  • changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.  Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides the computation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company, which is defined as net income before noncontrolling interest adjusted for the following items: interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, certain non-cash gains and losses including purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments, share-based compensation expense, losses on extinguishment of debt, certain transaction costs and credit facility fees, business optimization expenses, certain specific provisions, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, as set forth in the reconciliation table below.  

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, losses on extinguishment of debt, business optimization and other charges, certain specific provisions, certain other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, we reference free cash flow to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:
Michael W. Harris
Senior Vice President – Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(262) 506-6064
InvestorRelations@generac.com


Generac Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net sales $ 1,000,420     $ 1,291,391     $ 1,888,330     $ 2,427,247  
Costs of goods sold   671,999       834,406       1,287,410       1,609,514  
Gross profit   328,421       456,985       600,920       817,733  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling and service   115,743       120,066       216,431       218,309  
Research and development   43,942       41,599       85,762       81,343  
General and administrative   56,371       52,600       116,056       94,572  
Amortization of intangibles   26,393       25,876       52,216       51,930  
Total operating expenses   242,449       240,141       470,465       446,154  
Income from operations   85,972       216,844       130,455       371,579  
               
Other (expense) income:              
Interest expense   (25,160 )     (10,235 )     (48,155 )     (19,789 )
Investment income   941       92       1,629       169  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       (3,743 )     -       (3,743 )
Other, net   (331 )     505       (497 )     751  
Total other expense, net   (24,550 )     (13,381 )     (47,023 )     (22,612 )
               
Income before provision for income taxes   61,422       203,463       83,432       348,967  
Provision for income taxes   15,907       45,826       23,756       74,434  
Net income   45,515       157,637       59,676       274,533  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   317       1,278       2,048       4,316  
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 45,198     $ 156,359     $ 57,628     $ 270,217  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: $ 0.70     $ 2.24     $ 0.76     $ 3.85  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic:   61,721,614       63,662,510       61,645,341       63,607,711  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: $ 0.70     $ 2.21     $ 0.75     $ 3.78  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted:   62,348,184       64,713,748       62,429,911       64,799,002  
               
Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 69,060     $ 120,864     $ 104,422     $ 243,229  
               



Generac Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,768     $ 132,723  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $29,610 and $27,664 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   540,332       522,458  
Inventories   1,436,619       1,405,384  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   103,334       121,783  
Total current assets   2,273,053       2,182,348  
       
Property and equipment, net   505,026       467,604  
       
Customer lists, net   200,478       206,987  
Patents and technology, net   438,148       454,757  
Other intangible assets, net   34,515       41,719  
Tradenames, net   223,229       227,251  
Goodwill   1,430,283       1,400,880  
Deferred income taxes   13,953       12,746  
Operating lease and other non-current assets   203,286       175,170  
Total assets $ 5,321,971     $ 5,169,462  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Short-term borrowings $ 77,889     $ 48,990  
Accounts payable   454,727       446,050  
Accrued wages and employee benefits   53,417       45,741  
Accrued product warranty   74,025       89,141  
Other accrued liabilities   254,700       349,389  
Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   22,069       12,733  
Total current liabilities   936,827       992,044  
       
Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   1,523,310       1,369,085  
Deferred income taxes   114,990       125,691  
Operating lease and other long-term liabilities   319,400       312,916  
Total liabilities   2,894,527       2,799,736  
       
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   5,688       110,471  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 73,097,016 and 72,701,257      
shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   732       728  
Additional paid-in capital   1,053,759       1,016,138  
Treasury stock, at cost, 10,858,348 and 11,284,350 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (779,892 )     (808,491 )
Excess purchase price over predecessor basis   (202,116 )     (202,116 )
Retained earnings   2,363,015       2,316,224  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (16,216 )     (65,102 )
Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.   2,419,282       2,257,381  
Noncontrolling interests   2,474       1,874  
Total stockholders’ equity   2,421,756       2,259,255  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,321,971     $ 5,169,462  
       



Generac Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Operating activities      
Net income $ 59,676     $ 274,533  
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation   28,982       25,629  
Amortization of intangible assets   52,216       51,930  
Amortization of original issue discount and deferred financing costs   1,921       1,287  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       3,743  
Deferred income taxes   (14,152 )     (61,625 )
Share-based compensation expense   20,379       16,562  
Gain on disposal of assets   (532 )     (587 )
Other noncash (gains) charges   735       (2,037 )
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable   (15,535 )     (143,308 )
Inventories   (15,897 )     (158,232 )
Other assets   16,333       1,637  
Accounts payable   (2,449 )     (54,583 )
Accrued wages and employee benefits   6,694       (11,876 )
Other accrued liabilities   (72,743 )     86,616  
Excess tax benefits from equity awards   (1,040 )     (15,996 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   64,588       13,693  
       
Investing activities      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,801       1,883  
Proceeds from sale of investment   -       1,308  
Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions   1,472       1,843  
Contribution to equity method investment   (6,627 )     (10,229 )
Purchase of long-term investment   (2,000 )     -  
Expenditures for property and equipment   (53,900 )     (46,503 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (16,188 )     (11,421 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (75,442 )     (63,119 )
       
Financing activities      
Proceeds from short-term borrowings   45,989       216,681  
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   317,975       935,000  
Repayments of short-term borrowings   (21,125 )     (208,244 )
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   (160,557 )     (538,401 )
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration   (4,979 )     -  
Payment of debt issuance costs   -       (10,330 )
Purchase of additional ownership interest   (104,844 )     (375 )
Taxes paid related to equity awards   (9,186 )     (38,347 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   6,223       10,383  
Net cash provided by financing activities   69,496       366,367  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,403       2,860  
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   60,045       319,801  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   132,723       147,339  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 192,768     $ 467,140  
       



Generac Holdings Inc.
Segment Reporting and Product Class Information
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
    Total Sales by Reportable Segment
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
    External Net
Sales		   Intersegment
Sales		   Total Sales   External Net Sales   Intersegment
Sales		   Total Sales
Domestic $ 804,539   $ 10,713     $ 815,252     $ 1,107,431   $ 18,987     $ 1,126,418  
International   195,881     27,842       223,723       183,960     19,334       203,294  
Intercompany elimination   -     (38,555 )     (38,555 )     -     (38,321 )     (38,321 )
Total net sales $ 1,000,420   $ -     $ 1,000,420     $ 1,291,391   $ -     $ 1,291,391  
                         
                         
    Total Sales by Reportable Segment
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
    External Net
Sales		   Intersegment
Sales		   Total Sales   External Net Sales   Intersegment
Sales		   Total Sales
Domestic $ 1,508,927   $ 26,320     $ 1,535,247     $ 2,072,105   $ 29,257     $ 2,101,362  
International   379,403     60,784       440,187       355,142     33,659       388,801  
Intercompany elimination   -     (87,104 )     (87,104 )     -     (62,916 )     (62,916 )
Total net sales $ 1,888,330   $ -     $ 1,888,330     $ 2,427,247   $ -     $ 2,427,247  
                         
                         
    External Net Sales by Product Class        
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,        
      2023     2022       2023       2022        
Residential products $ 498,587   $ 896,013     $ 917,450     $ 1,672,957        
Commercial & industrial products   384,353     309,348       747,343       588,077        
Other   117,480     86,030       223,537       166,213        
Total net sales $ 1,000,420   $ 1,291,391     $ 1,888,330     $ 2,427,247        
                         
    Adjusted EBITDA        
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30,        
      2023     2022       2023       2022        
Domestic $ 103,202   $ 241,928     $ 170,863     $ 412,349        
International   33,343     29,534       65,757       55,526        
Total adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 136,545   $ 271,462     $ 236,620     $ 467,875        
                         
(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.
                         



Generac Holdings Inc.  
Reconciliation Schedules  
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  
(Unaudited)  
 
Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation                
        Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
          2023       2022       2023       2022    
                       
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 45,198     $ 156,359     $ 57,628     $ 270,217    
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   317       1,278       2,048       4,316    
Net income         45,515       157,637       59,676       274,533    
Interest expense       25,160       10,235       48,155       19,789    
Depreciation and amortization     41,247       39,098       81,198       77,559    
Provision for income taxes     15,907       45,826       23,756       74,434    
Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1)   (4,152 )     4,607       (7,312 )     (3,185 )  
Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2)   10,045       7,735       20,379       16,562    
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)     -       3,743       -       3,743    
Transaction costs and credit facility fees (4)   1,149       1,592       2,240       2,581    
Business optimization and other charges (5)   1,760       1,590       2,860       2,749    
Provision for regulatory charges (6)     -       -       5,800       -    
Other         (86 )     (601 )     (132 )     (890 )  
Adjusted EBITDA       136,545       271,462       236,620       467,875    
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests   520       3,742       3,653       7,167    
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 136,025     $ 267,720     $ 232,967     $ 460,708    
                       
(1) Includes gains/losses on the disposition of assets and sales of certain investments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, certain foreign currency related adjustments, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings.  
                       
(2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods.  
                       
(3) Represents the write-off of original issue discount and capitalized debt issuance costs due to voluntary debt prepayment.  
                       
(4) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities.  
                       
(5) Represents severance and other restructuring charges.  
                       
(6) The amount recorded in the first quarter 2023 represents a provision of $5.8 million for a matter with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) concerning the imposition of civil fines for allegedly failing to timely submit a report under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) in relation to certain portable generators that were subject to a voluntary recall previously announced on July 29, 2021. On May 25, 2023, the Company and the CPSC entered into a final mutual settlement agreement resolving this matter.  
                       
Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation                
        Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
          2023       2022       2023       2022    
                       
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 45,198     $ 156,359     $ 57,628     $ 270,217    
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   317       1,278       2,048       4,316    
Net income         45,515       157,637       59,676       274,533    
Amortization of intangible assets     26,393       25,876       52,216       51,930    
Amortization of deferred finance costs and original issue discount   967       650       1,921       1,287    
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)     -       3,743       -       3,743    
Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (7)   669       5,710       1,387       (46 )  
(Gain)/loss attributable to business or asset dispositions (8)   -       -       (119 )     (229 )  
Business optimization and other charges (5)   1,760       1,590       2,860       2,749    
Provision for regulatory charges (6)   -       -       5,800       -    
Tax effect of add backs (9)     (7,459 )     (8,448 )     (14,590 )     (15,764 )  
Adjusted net income       67,844       186,758       109,151       318,203    
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   317       1,678       2,048       5,168    
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 67,527     $ 185,080     $ 107,103     $ 313,035    
                       
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per                
common share - diluted:   $ 1.08     $ 2.86     $ 1.72     $ 4.83    
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted:   62,348,184       64,713,748       62,429,911       64,799,002    
                       
(7) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments.  
                       
(8) Represents gains and losses attributable to the disposition of a business or assets occurring in other than ordinary course, as defined in our credit agreement.  
                       
(9) In the third quarter of 2022, management determined that certain add-backs in 2022 should be reported net of tax. Add-backs in the second quarter of 2022 were not reported net of tax, and we reported adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $193,528 or $2.99 and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $328,799 or $5.07. Taking into account the tax effect on certain add-backs, the revised reported adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is $185,080 or $2.86, and six months ended June 30, 2022 is $313,035 or $4.83.  
                       
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation                  
        Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
          2023       2022       2023       2022    
                       
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,147     $ 23,835     $ 64,588     $ 13,693    
Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions   677       270       1,472       1,843    
Expenditures for property and equipment   (29,923 )     (18,303 )     (53,900 )     (46,503 )  
Free cash flow     $ 53,901     $ 5,802     $ 12,160     $ (30,967 )  
                       

 

 


