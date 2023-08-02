Mobiveil and Winbond Partner to Deliver HYPERRAM IP Controller to SoC Designers

Mobiveil HYPERRAM Controller Leverages Winbond’s HYPERBUS-based HYPERRAM x8/x16 with 250 MHz Memory Device

Targets Automotive, Smart IoT, Industrial, Wearables, TWS, Wireless headsets, Smart Speakers, Connectivity Applications

MILIPITAS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiveil, Inc., a fast-growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (SIP), platforms and IP-enabled design services, today announced a partnership with Winbond to deliver an IP controller targeting automotive, smart IoT, industrial, wearables, true wireless stereo (TWS), wireless headsets, smart Speakers and connectivity applications.

Mobiveil adapted its HYPERRAM™ controller to leverage the unique characteristics of Winbond’s HYPERRAM device that offers speeds of up to 250MHz and densities from 32Mb to 512Mb supporting x8/x16 modes. SoC designers are afforded high-performance and low-power gains with 10x higher density than eSRAM, achieve 10x lower power compared to standard DRAM and 2x lower power consumption compared to PSRAM with approximately 2x fewer pin count than PSRAM.

“Winbond is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions and an ideal partner,” remarks Ravi Thummarukudy, CEO of Mobiveil. “Our HYPERRAM IP controller will be a welcome device for designers in need of ultra-low power consumption because it extends standby for battery-operated applications. Its low pin count design will also be attractive for applications with space constraints.”

The HYPERRAM device from Winbond supports the HYPERBUS Interface for speeds of up to 500Mbps (x8 I/O) with 13 signal pins. The Mobiveil HYPERRAM controller provides support for an AXI memory mapped system interface, linear, hybrid and wrap burst and low power features such as deep power down and hybrid sleep mode. It also supports the AMBA® 3 AHB-Lite system interface.

“Winbond’s HYPERRAM is designed to enrich the IoT experience among end users and provide a cost-effective ultra-low power memory solution to system designers,” adds Hsiang-Yun Fan, Winbond’s DRAM Vice President. “Our HYPERRAM 3.0 with 22 pin count and an increased data transfer rate of 1000Mbps (x16 I/O) won the 7th China IoT Innovation Awards in 2022.” Winbond has positioned itself as the market leader in HYPERRAM devices and provides a complete product line of high-quality memory solutions in the IOT and wearables market segments. Winbond continuously launches competitive products and provides customized memory solutions based on customers’ special requirements and has shipped more than 400 million HYPERRAM devices from its inception.

Availability and Pricing

The HYPERRAM controller is now available.

Pricing is available on request.

Mobiveil at Flash Memory Summit

Mobiveil will be at Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in Booth #839 August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

Winbond at Flash Memory Summit

Winbond will be at Flash Memory Summit in Booth #719.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

About Mobiveil, Inc.

Mobiveil is a fast‐growing technology company that specializes in development of Silicon Intellectual Properties, platforms, and solutions for the networking, storage and enterprise markets. Mobiveil team leverages decades of experience in delivering high‐quality, production‐proven, high-speed serial interconnect Silicon IP cores and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading customers worldwide. With a highly motivated engineering team, dedicated integration support, flexible business models, strong industry presence through strategic alliances and key partnerships, Mobiveil solutions have added tremendous value to the customers in executing their product goals within budget and on time. Mobiveil is headquartered in the Silicon Valley with engineering development centers located in Milpitas, Calif., Chennai and Bangalore, India, and sales offices and representatives located in US, Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and Peoples Republic of China.

