LXP Industrial Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Recorded Net Loss attributable to common shareholders of $(9.7) million, or $(0.03) per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $52.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Completed 2.0 million square feet of new and extended leases, including leasing two speculative development projects containing an aggregate of 1.6 million square feet in the Columbus, Ohio and Phoenix, Arizona markets.

Increased Industrial Same-Store NOI 5.8% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2022.

Completed construction of the core and shell of three warehouse/distribution facilities containing 1.5 million square feet in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Central Florida markets.

Invested an aggregate of $27.1 million in development activities, including $23.4 million in six ongoing development projects.

Commenced construction of a 250,000 square foot industrial facility in the ETNA Park 70 joint venture in the Columbus, Ohio market.





Subsequent Events

Completed the forward purchase of a newly-constructed, vacant warehouse/distribution facility containing 124,450 square feet, located in the Dallas, Texas market for a cost of approximately $14.9 million.

Extended Duncan, South Carolina lease for five years raising Base and Cash Base Rents by 26.3% and 15.9%, respectively.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented “During the second quarter, we leased 1.6 million square feet in our Phoenix and Columbus development projects, producing outcomes that highlight our continued success in development leasing and our ability to deliver superior yields relative to the purchase market. Additionally, we’ve completed 2.7 million square feet of lease extensions year-to-date, raising Base and Cash Base Rents by 49.1% and 34.6%, respectively, when adjusted for one fixed rate renewal. As we move into the second half of the year, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve strong leasing results in both our development and wholly-owned industrial portfolios.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, total gross revenues were $87.1 million, compared with total gross revenues of $79.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to revenue from acquisitions and stabilized development projects, which was partially offset by sales.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(9.7) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $39.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $52.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $48.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

LXP announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 of $0.125 per common share/unit, which was paid July 17, 2023 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, which is expected to be paid on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

LEASING During the second quarter of 2023, LXP executed the following new leases and extensions: NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION(1) Location Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Etna OH 10/2033 1,074,840 2 Goodyear AZ 12/2030 488,400 2 TOTAL NEW LEASES - FIRST GENERATION 1,563,240





LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION Location Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Duncan(2) SC 01/2024 01/2027 408,000 1 TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION 408,000 3 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES 1,971,240 1. No prior leases. These tenants leased first generation space in our development projects. 2. During the quarter, the tenant executed its renewal option to extended its lease term for three years but a fair market value rent could not be determined as of June 30, 2023. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the lease was amended for a five-year renewal term until January 2029 instead of a three-year renewal term, raising Base and Cash Base Rents by 26.3% and 15.9%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, LXP's stabilized industrial portfolio was 99.5% leased. A total of 4.2 million square feet of new and extended industrial leases were entered into from January 1, 2023 through today, with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 40.8% and 25.8%, respectively.

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Project

(% owned) # of Buildings Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated Project

Cost(1)

($000) GAAP Investment Balance

as of

06/30/23

($000)(2) LXP Amount Funded

as of

06/30/23

($000)(3) Actual/Estimated Base Building Completion Date % Leased as of

06/30/23 Estimated Placed in Service Date Consolidated: Development Projects Leased: The Cubes at Etna East (95%) 1 Columbus, OH 1,074,840 $ 76,600 $ 63,370 $ 66,148 3Q 2022 100 % 4Q 2023 Cotton 303 (93%) 1 Phoenix, AZ 488,400 55,300 39,182 32,652 3Q 2023 100 % 1Q 2024 2 1,563,240 $ 131,900 $ 102,552 $ 98,800 Development Projects Available for Lease: Ocala (80%) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280 $ 83,200 $ 77,209 $ 67,984 1Q 2023 — % — Mt. Comfort (80%) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 65,900 63,790 55,312 1Q 2023 — % — Smith Farms (90%) 2 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 1,396,772 101,600 92,213 79,975 2Q 2023 — % — South Shore (100%) 2 Central Florida 270,885 42,500 36,578 30,313 2Q 2023 - 3Q 2023 — % — 6 3,806,297 $ 293,200 $ 269,790 $ 233,584 8 5,369,537 $ 425,100 $ 372,342 $ 332,384 Non-Consolidated Development Project: ETNA Building D (90%)(4) 1 Columbus, OH 250,000 $ 29,000 N/A N/A 1Q 2024 — % — 1. Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote, if any. 2. Excludes leasing costs. 3. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share. 4. The ETNA Park 70 joint venture commenced development of a 250,000 square foot speculative development project in 2Q 2023. GAAP Investment Balance and LXP Amount Funded as of June 30, 2023 are included in the joint venture balance located in the chart on page 4. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LXP entered into an agreement to fund all of the construction costs, inclusive of its partner's share, to complete the Etna Park 70 industrial development project.





LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

06/30/23

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

06/30/23

($000)(1) Consolidated: Reems & Olive (95.5%) Phoenix, AZ 320 $ 77,538 $ 74,177 Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%) Indianapolis, IN 116 5,321 4,266 ATL Fairburn JV (100%) Atlanta, GA 14 1,732 1,737 450 $ 84,591 $ 80,180





Project (% owned) Market Approx. Developable Acres GAAP Investment Balance

as of

06/30/23

($000) LXP Amount Funded

as of

06/30/23

($000)(1) Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%) Columbus, OH 52 $ 13,333 $ 14,043 ETNA Park 70 East (90%) Columbus, OH 21 2,096 2,405 73 $ 15,429 $ 16,448 1. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

As of June 30, 2023, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.3x. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.5 billion at quarter end with 91.4% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of six years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.273% as of June 30, 2023.

2023 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be within an expected range of $0.21 to $0.25 per diluted common share. LXP reaffirms that its estimated Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be within an expected range of $0.66 and $0.70 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP will host a conference call today, August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6082 or 1-929-201-6604. Conference ID is 1576583. A replay of the call will be available through October 31, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199, pin code for all replay numbers is 1576583. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

LXP Industrial Trust

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) national, regional and local economic and political climates, (2) the outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, (3) authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (4) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2023, (5) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, including achieving any estimated yields (6) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (7) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (8) competition, (9) inflation, increases in real estate construction costs and construction schedule delays, (10) changes in financial markets and interest rates, (11) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, (12) future impairment charges, and (13) risks related to our investments in our non-consolidated joint ventures. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP's web site at www.lxp.com . Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.

References to LXP refer to LXP Industrial Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund its quarterly distributions. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP's Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP's operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP's results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction. Upon stabilization, a property is placed in service. Depreciation on development buildings commences when the asset is ready for its intended use, which we define as the earlier of when a property that was developed has been completed for one year, or is 90% occupied.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 85,065 $ 77,939 $ 168,482 $ 156,475 Other revenue 1,985 1,836 3,643 3,578 Total gross revenues 87,050 79,775 172,125 160,053 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (45,993 ) (45,193 ) (91,734 ) (89,699 ) Property operating (15,745 ) (13,702 ) (30,988 ) (28,318 ) General and administrative (9,010 ) (9,296 ) (18,252 ) (20,033 ) Non-operating income 143 79 337 111 Interest and amortization expense (10,144 ) (10,821 ) (21,537 ) (21,503 ) Impairment charges (12,967 ) (1,829 ) (16,490 ) (1,829 ) Change in allowance for credit loss 110 — 31 — Gains on sales of properties — 27,855 7,879 28,110 Selling profit from sales-type lease — 9,314 — 9,314 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (6,556 ) 36,182 1,371 36,206 Provision for income taxes (210 ) (263 ) (426 ) (680 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (1,014 ) 5,619 2,590 16,920 Net income (loss) (7,780 ) 41,538 3,535 52,446 Less net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (268 ) (240 ) (417 ) (526 ) Net income (loss) attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders (8,048 ) 41,298 3,118 51,920 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,573 ) (1,573 ) (3,145 ) (3,145 ) Allocation to participating securities (62 ) (58 ) (134 ) (110 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (9,683 ) $ 39,667 $ (161 ) $ 48,665 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 290,186,934 283,568,078 290,134,015 283,604,072 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 291,015,537 285,436,441 290,964,350 287,687,397

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,688,245 $ 3,691,066 Real estate - intangible assets 326,422 328,607 Land held for development 84,591 84,412 Investments in real estate under construction 372,342 361,924 Real estate, gross 4,471,600 4,466,009 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 857,750 800,470 Real estate, net 3,613,850 3,665,539 Assets held for sale 49,644 66,434 Right-of-use assets, net 21,937 23,986 Cash and cash equivalents 23,161 54,390 Restricted cash 124 116 Investments in non-consolidated entities 50,683 58,206 Deferred expenses, net 31,565 25,207 Investment in a sales-type lease, net 62,331 61,233 Rent receivable – current 4,970 3,030 Rent receivable – deferred 76,620 71,392 Other assets 27,564 24,314 Total assets $ 3,962,449 $ 4,053,847 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 66,353 $ 72,103 Term loan payable, net 299,209 298,959 Senior notes payable, net 989,977 989,295 Trust preferred securities, net 127,744 127,694 Dividends payable 38,259 38,416 Liabilities held for sale 1,703 1,150 Operating lease liabilities 22,805 25,118 Accounts payable and other liabilities 64,399 74,261 Accrued interest payable 8,735 9,181 Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net 10,350 11,452 Prepaid rent 14,192 15,215 Total liabilities 1,643,726 1,662,844 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 292,581,929 and 291,719,310 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 29 29 Additional paid-in-capital 3,322,499 3,320,087 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,151,924 ) (1,079,087 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,200 17,689 Total shareholders’ equity 2,280,820 2,352,734 Noncontrolling interests 37,903 38,269 Total equity 2,318,723 2,391,003 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,962,449 $ 4,053,847

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (9,683 ) $ 39,667 $ (161 ) $ 48,665 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 290,186,934 283,568,078 290,134,015 283,604,072 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.17 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - basic $ (9,683 ) $ 39,667 $ (161 ) $ 48,665 Impact of assumed conversions (81 ) 47 (77 ) 136 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (9,764 ) $ 39,714 $ (238 ) $ 48,801 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 290,186,934 283,568,078 290,134,015 283,604,072 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested share-based payment awards — 257,371 — 668,130 Shares issuable under forward sales agreements — 750,944 — 2,549,683 Operating partnership units 828,603 860,048 830,335 865,512 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 291,015,537 285,436,441 290,964,350 287,687,397 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.17

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (9,683 ) $ 39,667 $ (161 ) $ 48,665 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization - real estate 45,028 44,523 89,888 88,373 Impairment charges - real estate 12,967 6,043 16,490 6,043 Noncontrolling interests - OP units (81 ) 47 (78 ) 136 Amortization of leasing commissions 965 670 1,846 1,326 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 1,929 2,823 4,329 5,973 Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities — (39,435 ) (12,654 ) (50,961 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic 51,125 54,338 99,660 99,555 Preferred dividends 1,573 1,573 3,145 3,145 Amount allocated to participating securities 62 58 134 110 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 52,760 55,969 102,939 102,810 Selling profit from sales-type lease(1) — (9,314 ) — (9,314 ) Allowance for credit loss (110 ) — (31 ) — Transaction costs(2) — (34 ) 4 55 Debt satisfaction losses, net, including our share of non-consolidated entities — 1,495 — 1,495 Other non-recurring costs(3) — 753 — 1,934 Noncontrolling interest adjustments 5 — 1 — Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 52,655 48,869 102,913 96,980 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (2,638 ) (3,313 ) (5,725 ) (6,815 ) Lease incentives 109 129 205 263 Amortization of above/below market leases (449 ) (481 ) (898 ) (961 ) Sales-type lease non-cash income (541 ) — (1,067 ) — Non-cash interest 820 820 1,639 1,639 Non-cash charges, net 2,249 1,598 4,496 3,696 Capitalized interest and internal costs (3,673 ) (1,885 ) (5,905 ) (3,051 ) Second generation tenant improvements (304 ) (285 ) (466 ) (4,517 ) Second generation lease costs (1,401 ) (617 ) (1,563 ) (758 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment (397 ) 130 (467 ) (219 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 46,430 $ 44,965 $ 93,162 $ 86,257 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Diluted: FFO $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS 290,186,934 283,568,078 290,134,015 283,604,072 Operating partnership units(4) 828,603 860,048 830,335 865,512 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 291,015,537 284,428,126 290,964,350 284,469,584 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 291,015,537 285,436,441 290,964,350 287,687,397 Unvested share-based payment awards 135,172 10,140 131,522 34,762 Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 295,861,279 290,157,151 295,806,442 292,432,729 (1) Gain recognized upon exercise of the tenant's purchase option in the lease. (2) Includes costs related to entering into a sales-type lease and other investment costs. (3) Includes strategic alternatives and costs related to shareholder activism. (4) Includes OP units other than OP units held by us.



LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES