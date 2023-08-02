Macerich’s ‘Give Back for Back to School’ Program in Full Swing

Last Year’s Inaugural ‘Give Back for BTS’ Program Impacted 20,000+ Students Nationwide

Retail Property Leader Heads into a Key Shopping Season with Optimism

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today shared details about its second annual “Give Back for Back to School” program, already underway, benefiting underserved students in its communities.

Incorporating every property in the Macerich portfolio, as well as all corporate offices, “Give Back for BTS” supports local nonprofits with fundraising and back-to-school supply drives to help local children in need have a brighter return to school. Last year’s inaugural national program involved more than 80 local organizations and benefited more than 20,000 students.

“At Macerich, beyond being places of commerce, we are committed to being properties with purpose that make a positive difference in our communities,” said Olivia Bartel Leigh, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations and People at Macerich. “The back-to-school season is an important time of year for children everywhere, and it is our privilege to help underserved students in our markets with the items they need for a great start to the school year.”

For “Give Back for Back to School,” Macerich properties select their own local nonprofit partners – ranging from local chapters of Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and United Way to local foster care organizations, schools, homeless shelters and more.

“This July, consumer confidence reached the highest level it’s been in two years – and this only adds to our optimism for a strong back-to-school season at our well-situated properties in densely populated, urban and suburban markets across the country,” added Leigh. Last month, the National Retail Federation (NRF) released its Annual 2023 Back-to-School Survey, which noted that back-to-school spending is expected to reach an unparalleled $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion in 2022.

