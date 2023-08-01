Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1032
PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - supplemental annuities commencing 2002) and 5708.7 (relating to
supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and the special
supplemental postretirement adjustments provided for in sections
5708.4 (relating to special supplemental postretirement
adjustment) and 5708.8 (relating to special supplemental
postretirement adjustment of 2002).
(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount
of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be
a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on
July 1, 2023, determined on the basis of the most recent
effective date of retirement, as follows:
Most recent effective date of
retirement Percentage factor
July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 4.5%
July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 4.6%
July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 4.7%
July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 4.8%
July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 5.0%
July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 5.2%
July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 5.4%
July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 5.8%
July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 6.2%
July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 6.6%
July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 7.2%
July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 7.8%
July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 8.4%
July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 9.2%
July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 10.0%
July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 10.8%
July 2, 1984, through July 1, 1985 11.8%
