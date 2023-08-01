Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1032

PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - supplemental annuities commencing 2002) and 5708.7 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and the special

supplemental postretirement adjustments provided for in sections

5708.4 (relating to special supplemental postretirement

adjustment) and 5708.8 (relating to special supplemental

postretirement adjustment of 2002).

(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount

of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be

a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on

July 1, 2023, determined on the basis of the most recent

effective date of retirement, as follows:

Most recent effective date of

retirement Percentage factor

July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 4.5%

July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 4.6%

July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 4.7%

July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 4.8%

July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 5.0%

July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 5.2%

July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 5.4%

July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 5.8%

July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 6.2%

July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 6.6%

July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 7.2%

July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 7.8%

July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 8.4%

July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 9.2%

July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 10.0%

July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 10.8%

July 2, 1984, through July 1, 1985 11.8%

