Senate Bill 870 Printer's Number 1033

PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - (b) Temporary regulations.--
(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, in order
to facilitate the prompt implementation of this act, the
department may issue temporary regulations. The following
apply:
(i) The department shall issue the temporary
regulations within 180 days of the effective date of this
subsection. Regulations adopted after this 180-day period
shall be promulgated as provided by statute.
(ii) Notice of the temporary regulations shall be
transmitted to the Legislative Reference Bureau for
publication in the next available issue of the
Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(iii) The department shall post the temporary
regulations on its publicly accessible Internet website.
(iv) The temporary regulations shall expire no later
than two years following publication of the temporary
regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(2) The temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall
be exempt from the following:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
