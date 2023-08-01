Senate Bill 870 Printer's Number 1033

PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - (b) Temporary regulations.--

(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, in order

to facilitate the prompt implementation of this act, the

department may issue temporary regulations. The following

apply:

(i) The department shall issue the temporary

regulations within 180 days of the effective date of this

subsection. Regulations adopted after this 180-day period

shall be promulgated as provided by statute.

(ii) Notice of the temporary regulations shall be

transmitted to the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the next available issue of the

Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(iii) The department shall post the temporary

regulations on its publicly accessible Internet website.

(iv) The temporary regulations shall expire no later

than two years following publication of the temporary

regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(2) The temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall

be exempt from the following:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

