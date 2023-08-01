Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1034
PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1034
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
872
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, AUGUST 1, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AUGUST 1, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in fireworks, further providing for rules and
regulations by municipality.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1106 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1106. Rules and regulations by municipality.
* * *
(c) Notification of permit issuance.--A municipality that
issues permits under subsection (a)(1.1) or section 1102(b)
(relating to use of display fireworks) shall provide public
notice of permit issuance no later than 24 hours prior to the
start of the permitted event. The notice shall include the date,
time and location of the permitted event and shall be provided
as follows:
(1) posted on the municipality's publicly accessible
Internet website using hypertext markup language (HTML)
format or an equivalent language format; or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19