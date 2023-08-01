Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1034

PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1034

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

872

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, AUGUST 1, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AUGUST 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fireworks, further providing for rules and

regulations by municipality.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1106 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1106. Rules and regulations by municipality.

* * *

(c) Notification of permit issuance.--A municipality that

issues permits under subsection (a)(1.1) or section 1102(b)

(relating to use of display fireworks) shall provide public

notice of permit issuance no later than 24 hours prior to the

start of the permitted event. The notice shall include the date,

time and location of the permitted event and shall be provided

as follows:

(1) posted on the municipality's publicly accessible

Internet website using hypertext markup language (HTML)

format or an equivalent language format; or

