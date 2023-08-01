Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,786 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1034

PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1034

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

872

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, AUGUST 1, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, AUGUST 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fireworks, further providing for rules and

regulations by municipality.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1106 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1106. Rules and regulations by municipality.

* * *

(c) Notification of permit issuance.--A municipality that

issues permits under subsection (a)(1.1) or section 1102(b)

(relating to use of display fireworks) shall provide public

notice of permit issuance no later than 24 hours prior to the

start of the permitted event. The notice shall include the date,

time and location of the permitted event and shall be provided

as follows:

(1) posted on the municipality's publicly accessible

Internet website using hypertext markup language (HTML)

format or an equivalent language format; or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 1034

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more