Telegram of condolences to the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, July 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in connection with the death and injury of a large number of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan due to a suicide terrorist act in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region of that country, sent a telegram of condolences to the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi and Shahbaz Sharif, which reads:

"We strongly condemn this oppressive inhuman act and emphasize the urgent need for an unceasing joint fight against any manifestation of terrorism.

We express our sincere sympathy and condolences to you, the relatives of the deceased and all the brotherly people of Pakistan, and we wish the full recovery of all the injured."

