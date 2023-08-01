Senate Bill 873 Printer's Number 1035
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
873
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, BREWSTER,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, SCHWANK, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COSTA
AND COLLETT, AUGUST 1, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, AUGUST 1, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled
"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing
powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of
Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing
penalties; and making repeals," in Uniform Construction Code,
providing for changing stations in public buildings or
facilities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45),
known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 306. Changing stations in public buildings or
facilities.
(a) Installation and maintenance.--An individual, agency,
corporation, partnership, company, organization, association or
other business entity that owns or manages a public building or
facility, a State-owned building or a health care facility shall
install and maintain at least one adult changing station for
persons with disabilities or special health care issues or the
