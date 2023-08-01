Senate Bill 873 Printer's Number 1035

PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1035

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

873

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, BREWSTER,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KANE, SCHWANK, L. WILLIAMS, ROBINSON, COSTA

AND COLLETT, AUGUST 1, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, AUGUST 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled

"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing

powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of

Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing

penalties; and making repeals," in Uniform Construction Code,

providing for changing stations in public buildings or

facilities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45),

known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 306. Changing stations in public buildings or

facilities.

(a) Installation and maintenance.--An individual, agency,

corporation, partnership, company, organization, association or

other business entity that owns or manages a public building or

facility, a State-owned building or a health care facility shall

install and maintain at least one adult changing station for

persons with disabilities or special health care issues or the

