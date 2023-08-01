Senate Bill 882 Printer's Number 1031
PENNSYLVANIA, August 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1031
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
882
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND
K. WARD, AUGUST 1, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, AUGUST 1, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 305(a.1) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended to read:
Section 305. Sales by Pennsylvania Liquor Stores.--* * *
(a.1) The board may refuse to process a special order and
preclude a vendor or importer from processing a special order,
if it appears that the special order is for an item
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26