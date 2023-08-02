CMMS Software Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: IBM, Oracle, SAP SE
CMMS Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
CMMS Software Market will witness a 5% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global CMMS Software market to witness a CAGR of 5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global CMMS Software Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others) by Type (Cloud-based, On-Premise) by Subscription (One Month, Three Month, Annual) by Organization Size (Small Businesses, Midsized Businesses, Large Businesses) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The CMMS Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.3 Billion at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on CMMS Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the CMMS Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Infor (United States), UpKeep (United States), Dude Solutions (United States), eMaint (United States), Fiix (Canada), Maximo (United States), Maintenance Connection (United States)
Definition:
CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) software is a computer-based software solution used to manage and streamline maintenance operations and workflows in various industries.
Market Trends:
Cloud-based CMMS solutions are gaining popularity due to their scalability, ease of implementation, and lower upfront costs.
Market Drivers:
Growing emphasis on asset reliability, uptime, and operational efficiency across industries.
Market Opportunities:
The expansion of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and transportation, which rely on efficient maintenance practices.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of CMMS Software Market: Cloud-based, On-Premise
Key Applications/end-users of CMMS Software Market: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others
List of players profiled in this report: IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Infor (United States), UpKeep (United States), Dude Solutions (United States), eMaint (United States), Fiix (Canada), Maximo (United States), Maintenance Connection (United States)
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of CMMS Software Market
CMMS Software Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Cloud-based, On-Premise)
CMMS Software Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others) (2022-2028)
CMMS Software Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
CMMS Software Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
CMMS Software Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Cloud-based, On-Premise)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of CMMS Software
CMMS Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global CMMS Software Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
