Allot Presents an Award to Taiwan’s Far EasTone Telecommunications for Cybersecurity Leadership

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that the company has presented Far EasTone Telecommunications its prestigious Cybersecurity Leadership Award for excellence in cybersecurity leadership. The Cybersecurity Leadership Award acknowledges the service provider’s visionary leadership and strategic direction in the cybersecurity domain. It recognizes their ability to establish and drive a culture of security aiming to protect their customers against cyber threats while exceeding targets and showing growth month over month.

Far EasTone Guardian Network service has experienced substantial growth since it launched in December 2022. During this period, the Guardian Network service has blocked an average of 47 attacks per user per month. This achievement is a result of close collaboration between Far EasTone and Allot, a drive for innovation on the part of both companies and the service provider’s commitment to protecting their customers from cyber threats.

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, FET can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use Chinese interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty.

"Far EasTone Telecommunications is honored to receive this award, as our mission states: 'Your world connected; easier, safer, kinder, and greener.' FET’s Guardian Network service represents our commitment to the network safety for our users. Also, we will strive to exceed clients’ expectations with innovation and technologies," said Chee Ching, President of Far EasTone Telecommunications.

"I congratulate our partner, Far EasTone, on receiving the Allot Cybersecurity Leadership Award for their rapid and successful rollout of the Guardian Network service. The user-friendly, zero-touch Allot NetworkSecure-powered solution, coupled with strong management support, led to a significant surge in subscribers to the service," said Erez Antebi, CEO of Allot.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

About Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), established in 1997, is a leading Mobile Service company in Taiwan. FET successfully launched 5G service in July 2020 during pandemic, and is running the world-class network with steadily growing adoption. FET also deployed the first 5G Telemedicine services, and has since covered more than 60% of the rural villages to improve their shortage of medical resources situation.

FET has invested in new economy for its 2nd growth curve and transforming itself from telecommunications business to a Technology Service Company, building its Big data, AI, and IoT capabilities to provide not only Consumer digital services but also Enterprise ICT & ESG solutions. The New economy business continues to grow and has accounted for 19% of FET’s total revenue in 2021.​

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 jasiag@allot.com Ehud Helft Allot Investor Relations +1-212-378-8040 Allot@ekgir.com