Ergonomic Chair Market to Reach US$ 21.2 Bn by 2031 Driven by Office Remodeling and Technological Innovations: TMR Study

Substantial spending on advanced ergonomic chairs, which can have a positive impact on health, is augmenting the growth of the market in North America

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ergonomic chair market was valued at US$ 10.8 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Increase in office refurbishing activities across the globe is fueling the ergonomic chair market. Business enterprises and commercial establishments regularly remodel workspaces to include cutting-edge design elements such as multifunctional seating systems.

Some ergonomic chair brands are investing in advanced technologies to develop hybrid ergo chairs, which can be used for office and gaming purposes.

Ergonomic chairs are desk chairs or computer chairs with distinct features. These chairs support the natural posture of the body while working. Ergonomic chairs also reduce abnormal strain on the body while working.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85333

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 10.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 21.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Design, Frame Material, Price, Seat Recliner Operating Mechanism, Application, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Keekea, Steelcase Inc., ONLEAD Group, Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., HNI Corporation, Ergonomic Chair, UE Furniture Co., Ltd., PSI Seating Ltd, Elite Office Furniture (UK) Ltd.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Awareness about Employee Health Driving Market Growth – Usage of ergonomic chairs is rising in office environments, as these chairs help reduce back pain and increase productivity of employees. These chairs are widely used in corporate work environments for the comfort of employees.

Corporate organizations are investing substantially in improving the interior spaces. This includes adoption of esthetically appealing and comfortable seating to provide a productive work environment. Several furniture designers and office furniture manufacturers offer comfortable chairs that help minimize stress. This is fueling market expansion.

Significant Demand for Cost-efficient Ergonomic Chairs – Increase in number of commercial offices is driving the market demand for ergonomic chairs. Smart and multi-functionality furniture is adopted in various commercial offices to increase the productivity of users.

Ergonomic chairs are increasingly being adopted in commercial spaces due to their cost effectiveness. These chairs offer convenience and comfort while working, and can be adjusted to suit the requirement of the user.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85333<ype=S

Growth in Demand for Recliner Chairs – In terms of design, the recliner chair segment is anticipated to account for key share of the global market during the forecast period. Relaxing and comfortable design features of recliner chair is driving the segment.

Increase in practice of remote working is also boosting the recliner chair segment. Furthermore, growth in concerns about employee comfort and health is fueling the adoption of recliner chairs.

Increase in adoption of Ergonomic Chairs in Commercial Offices and Buildings – Usage of ergonomic chairs is increasing in commercial office spaces across the world. Rise in remodeling activities and upgrades in commercial offices are fueling the ergonomic chair market share.

Business organizations are looking for strong, durable, and esthetically appealing furniture that aligns with the demand for open and collaborative workspaces among people. This factor is boosting the demand for ergonomic chair in commercial spaces.

Growth Drivers

Increase in awareness about employee health in various organizations is fueling the ergonomic chair market

Rise in number of commercial establishments such as corporate offices and educational institutes is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Substantial spending by commercial offices in providing comfortable seating for employees is fueling the demand for ergonomic chairs in the region. Willingness of the people in the region to spend significantly on advanced products that can improve their health is also positively impacting the ergonomic chair market in North America.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is consolidated, with a few large players controlling majority of the market share. Several companies are engaging in R&D activities for product innovation and product development. Leading players are focusing on strategic partnerships and M&As in order to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the ergonomic chair market include Keekea, ONLEAD Group, Haworth Inc., Ergonomic Chair, PSI Seating Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, UE Furniture Co. Ltd., and Elite Office Furniture (UK) Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85333

The global ergonomic chair market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Design

Kneeling Ergonomic Chair

Saddle Ergonomic Chair

Exercise Ball Ergonomic Chair

Recliner Chair

Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Frame Material

Plastic

Rubberwood

Metallic

Leather

Others



Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Price

Low (Below US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50 – US$ 200)

High (Above US$ 200)



Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Seat Recliner Operating Mechanism

Adjustable Up to 25 inches 26 to 50 inches Above 50 inches

Fixed



Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Application

Office

Gaming

Hybrid

Exercise

Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by End-use

Commercial

Residential

Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Global Ergonomic Chair Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com