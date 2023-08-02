Online Fashion Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Amazon Fashion, ASOS, Zalando
Online Fashion
Online Fashion Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Online Fashion Market will witness a 8.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Fashion market to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Online Fashion Market Breakdown by Application (Men, Women, Kids) by Offering (Regulatory Bodies, Potential Investors, New Entrants, Research and Development Institutes, Others) by Sales Channel (Direct, Distributors) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Online Fashion market size is estimated to increase by USD 106 Billion at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 759 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Online Fashion Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Fashion market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Fashion (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Zalando (Germany), Farfetch (United Kingdom), Alibaba Group (China), JD.com (China), Shein (China), Myntra (India), Flipkart (India), Boohoo Group (United Kingdom), H&M (Sweden), Net-a-Porter (United Kingdom), Fashion Nova (United States)
Definition:
The online fashion market refers to the buying and selling of fashion products and apparel through online platforms and websites.
Market Trends:
Increased adoption of mobile shopping and the rise of m-commerce in the fashion industry.
Market Drivers:
Convenience and ease of online shopping, allowing consumers to shop from anywhere at any time.
Market Opportunities:
Emerging markets offer untapped potential for online fashion retailers to expand their customer base.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Amazon Fashion (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Zalando (Germany), Farfetch (United Kingdom), Alibaba Group (China), JD.com (China), Shein (China), Myntra (India), Flipkart (India), Boohoo Group (United Kingdom), H&M (Sweden), Net-a-Porter (United Kingdom), Fashion Nova (United States)
