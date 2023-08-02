Exciting Product Launch for New Botanical Health Beverages: Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EXMT)

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Stock Symbol: EXMT $EXMT Immune Oral Spray $EXMT Muscle Relief Cream $EXMT Amethyst Beverage $EXMT Distribution

Exciting Product Launch for New Botanical Health Beverages with Sponsorship of "Art of LA at NRG Studios" Event and Features at Guitar Center Locations: EXMT

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXMT)

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting Product Launch for New Botanical Health Beverages with Sponsorship of "Art of LA at NRG Studios" Event and Features at Guitar Center Locations: Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EXMT) Growth Oriented Marketing Company Focused on Botanical Health Beverages and also Software Applications.Launch of New Beverage Product Flavors at “Art of LA at NRG Studios” Philanthropy Project Event Held in North Hollywood, California.EXMT Owned Amethyst Beverage was the Title Sponsor Helping North Hollywood Event Raise Close to $50,000 Dollars.Anticipated Feature with the Guitar Center Foundation to Offer Water at Flagship store in Hollywood and move 304 Other Locations in the Remaining 2023 Season.Beverage Products Tested with a Bio-Energetic Screening Device Which Analyzes for Balance of Both Ingredients and Quality.Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) , fka Anything Technologies Media, is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of botanical health products and software applications. EXMT is the parent company of subsidiary corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. EXMT and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. The EXMT goal is to combine the expertise of its team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.EXMT Completes Festival, Art of LA, Launches Two New Flavors and Targets New Acquisition PartnersOn August 2nd EXMT announced its new flavor "Pineapple Coconut" and updated "Orange Mango" have been produced and are now put into the marketplace for sale.EXMT owned Amethyst Beverage's specialty health beverages, Orange Mango CBD, Pineapple Coconut are hitting the shelves now with Cucumber Mint in the works. The EXMT Delta 9 HDI Premium Beverages will also get a new flavor and label makeover with the same flavor pallet. The EXMT plan is to launch the new and improved Delta 9 HDI by September 2023.EXMT just finished up the philanthropy project called "Art of LA at NRG Studios" in North Hollywood, California at the top Music Studio in the LA Valley where such artists like Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Hootie and the Blowfish, No Doubt and many other produced their Grammy winning albums. Artists and Entertainment Execs met and EXMT Amethyst Beverage was the title sponsor helping the event raise close to $50,000 dollars. EXMT was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Amethyst expects to be featured with the Guitar Center Foundation and will begin offering its water with the flagship store in Hollywood and is expected to move on to their other 304 locations in the remaining 2023 season.EXMT also had the Amethyst Orange Mango Premium Water tested with a Bio-energetic Screening device which analyzes the product for balance of both ingredients and quality. It then scores products balance and compatibility of the product with each individually. The top score for both the product and the compatibility with the individual is 50 out of 50 and that means that the product is perfectly balanced and suitable for a perfect match for individuals."Now that we've put our feet in the Festival and special events arena, we fully anticipate the remaining events to be a big hit and sales tool for us. We have many activities and sales mechanisms we will be launching during these specialty events. Our reach from these events will increase our channels and markets for our new brand, logos and flavors forthcoming," exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the EXMT Beverage Division.For more information on $EXMT visit: http://amethystbeverage.com/ DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 