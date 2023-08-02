Merchant Banking Service Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: UBS Group, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley
Merchant Banking Service Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Merchant Banking Service market to witness a CAGR of 17.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Merchant Banking Service Market Breakdown by Application (Business, Individuals) by Service Provider (Banks, NonBanking Financial institutions, Others) by Service (Trade financing, Business restructuring, Portfolio management, Credit syndication, IPO management, Project management) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Merchant Banking Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.22 Billion at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 37.04 Billion.
— Criag Francis
Some of the key players profiled in the study are UBS Group (Switzerland), Deutsche Bank AG (Germany), Morgan Stanley (United States), Citigroup Inc. (United States), Wells Fargo & Company (United States), DBS Bank (Singapore), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (United States), Credit Suisse Group (Switzerland).
Definition:
Merchant banking is a type of financial service that focuses on providing customized financial solutions to businesses, corporations, and high net worth individuals. It involves a range of financial activities that aid in the growth and development of businesses. Merchant banks are often involved in both banking and financial advisory services, combining traditional banking functions with investment banking services.
Market Trends:
Corporate Finance: Merchant banks assist companies in raising capital through various means, such as issuing stocks, bonds, and other securities. They also help in structuring mergers and acquisitions, facilitating corporate restructuring, and providing advisory services on financial matters.
Market Drivers:
Underwriting: Merchant banks act as underwriters for securities issuance, which involves assuming the risk of buying unsold securities from an issuer and selling them to investors.
Market Opportunities:
Project Financing: Merchant banks offer financing solutions for large-scale projects, such as infrastructure development, energy projects, and real estate ventures.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Merchant Banking Service Market: Trade financing, Business restructuring, Portfolio management, Credit syndication, IPO management, Project management
Key Applications/end-users of Merchant Banking Service Market: Business, Individuals
List of players profiled in this report: UBS Group (Switzerland), Deutsche Bank AG (Germany), Morgan Stanley (United States), Citigroup Inc. (United States), Wells Fargo & Company (United States), DBS Bank (Singapore), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (United States), Credit Suisse Group (Switzerland).
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Merchant Banking Service Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
