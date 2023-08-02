Grain analysis Market Size is Expected To Grow to $3,853.8 million at a CAGR of 6.2%. By 2030

Grain analysis Market

The globalization in trade, stringent safety and quality regulations for food & feed and labeling mandates on GMO

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- the global Grain Analysis Market size was valued at $2,121.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,853.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Grain analysis is done with the advance technologies such as immunoassay, agar culturing, and chromatography & spectrometry. All these technologies help to detect and maintain the quality of cereals and pulses.

The increased food adulteration owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the global grain analysis market during the forecast period. Various regulations on food safety and quality particularly in the developed economies and growth in instances of food fraud, owing to high competition among food producers, drive the grain analysis market.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing segment in the global grain analysis market. The variety of food grains such as wheat, millet, rice, and corn are consumed in India on a large scale. This factor provides lucrative opportunity for the expansion of grain analysis market. The Asia region is regarded as dominant region for rice production accounting around 90%, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). The increase in health awareness and rise in investments for research and development (R&D) activities are factors contributing towards the growth of Asia-Pacific grain analysis market.

The grain analysis market is predicted to rise in popularity during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of food grains and rising production of food grains. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions for the production of food grains will also have significant impact on the market. The factors and grain analysis market trends such as population growth, urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, and increase in the standard of living are driving the growth of grain analysis market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players operating in the grain analysis industry are Alex Stewart International, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID NA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, and Symbio Laboratories. These major players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach globally.

According grain analysis market analysis, the market is classified on the basis of grain type, target tested, technology, end use, and region. By grain type, the market is segmented into cereals, oilseeds, and pulses. The increased use of cereals in food and feed industries resulted into highest revenue generation in 2020. Based on target tested, the grain analysis market is segregated into pathogens, pesticides, GMO (genetically modified organisms), mycotoxins, and others. Pathogens was the highest revenue generator because the detection and analysis of pathogens is very important in the process of grain analysis.

By technology, the market is categorized into agar culturing, convenience-based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) hold the largest market share in 2020, due to its speed, efficiency, and low expense characteristics. By end use, the grain analysis market is fragmented into food industry and feed industry. The food industry holds the largest grain analysis market share in 2020, as grain analysis is gaining traction in the market owing to easy availability and wide application of grains in the food industry.

