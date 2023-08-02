Submit Release
Hà Nội will be given management of Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park

VIETNAM, August 2 - HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued a Resolution to transfer Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park under the management of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to the People's Committee of Hà Nội from Tuesday (August 1).

In the Resolution, the Government requested the MoST to hand over to the municipal People's Committee all finance, tasks, and public property and investment projects from Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park Management Board and affiliated units.

The handover began on August 1 and must be completed within six months.

Also according to the Government's Resolution, Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park and the Management Board will continue to use the current seal until the handover is completed.

The management board will continue to use funds and carry out tasks according to the approved budget plan until there is a decision from the competent authority on adjusting the operating fund source. — VNS

