DTRA Partners With Kazakhstan’s National Guard to Conduct a Nuclear Security Guard Force Qualifications Training Course

DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security (GNS) Program partnered with Kazakhstan’s National Guard to conduct a Nuclear Security Guard Force Qualifications training course from July 17-25, 2023 at the Anti-Crisis Training Center (ACTC) in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. The training course included the development and delivery of repeatable exercises and drills to assess unit-level nuclear security guard force competencies and marks an important step in the Kazakhstan National Guard’s intent to create additional nuclear security specialization among its personnel.

This course reflects a new training emphasis on specific units with nuclear security responsibilities including Ust-Kamenogorsk, Almaty, and Kurchatov. DTRA will continue partnering with the National Guard to establish a sustainable and growing nuclear security curriculum and instructor cadre, particularly at the ACTC.