Global Fiber Lasers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fiber lasers market forecast, the fiber lasers market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.01 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5% through the forecast period.

The rise in disposable income drives the growth of the automobile and mobile electronics industries which results in the fiber laser market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest fiber lasers market share. Major players in the market include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.

Fiber Lasers Market Segments

1) By Type: Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser

2) By Aplication: Marking, Micro Processing, High Power, Fine Processing

3) By End Use: Material Processing, Healthcare: Other End Users

This type of laser is a type of device that integrates beam delivery and laser cavity into a single system inside an optical fiber wherein the beam is generated within the fiber, unlike conventional lasers. This type of laser is part of laser marking systems as they achieve high dimensional accuracy in manufactured electronic products. This type of laser is used for welding, cutting, and other material processing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fiber Lasers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fiber Lasers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fiber Lasers Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

