Belt Scales Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.62 Billion at 3.2% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The projected rise in the adoption of Industry 4.0 and automation in various industrial establishments across Europe is expected to drive the demand for belt scales in the coming decade.

Rockville, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Belt Scales Market accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.18 billion in 2023. This latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that worldwide belt scale sales will increase at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2033.



Growing focus on the improvement of efficiency and productivity in industrial operations to maximize profit margins and comply with modern regulatory mandates is slated to boost belt scale sales over the next ten years. Mining, food and beverages, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and energy industries are anticipated to be elemental for overall market growth in the long run.

High automotive production, increasing infrastructure development activity, and the presence of key food and beverage companies in the European region make it a hotbed of opportunities for belt scale companies throughout the forecast period. Germany, Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom are estimated to be prime markets offering a high return on investment for belt scale manufacturers and distributors alike.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

From 2023 to 2033, global demand for belt scales is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.2%.

By 2033, the global belt scales market is projected to accumulate a revenue of US$ 1.62 billion.

Rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing activity, increasing focus on sustainability, and rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and automation trends are slated to be prime market drivers over the coming years.

High initial costs, frequent requirement of maintenance, and swift technological advancements are some key challenges that are troubling belt scales suppliers.

The market in Europe holds a dominant position in the global landscape at present.

The mining industry is projected to account for high sales of belt scales throughout the forecast period.

“Belt scale manufacturers should ride the wave of automation by creating easily automated solutions that all industries can adopt and deploy without hassle,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Belt scale manufacturers are focusing on creating novel offerings that can be easily integrated with modern technologies such as IoT and other smart technologies to improve the overall productivity of industrial operations. Companies are also eyeing entry into emerging markets where competition isn’t as fierce to improve their sales outlook and presence in the global competitive landscape.

Key Companies Profiled

Siemens AG

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Merrick Industries Inc.

Yamato Scale

Rice Lake Weighing System

ConveyWeigh LLC

Oj:s Vågsystem AB

Control Systems Technology

Thayer Scale-Hyer Industries Inc.

Tecnetics Industries Inc.

Saimo Technology Pty Ltd

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the Belt Scales Market is characterized by dynamic competition among several key players seeking to gain market share. These companies actively engage in research and development initiatives to introduce innovative belt scales and expand their product portfolios. The following factors contribute to shaping the competitive landscape:

1. Market Leaders: Dominating the industry are established companies with extensive experience and a global presence. These market leaders offer a comprehensive range of belt scales with advanced features and technologies.

2. Technological Advancements: Key players invest in cutting-edge technologies, such as IoT integration, AI algorithms, and wireless communication, to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their belt scales. This enables them to cater to the evolving demands of various industries.

3. Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies employed by market players to broaden their market reach and strengthen their product offerings. Collaborations with end-users also enable customization of solutions to meet specific industry requirements.

4. Regional Players: Local or regional players often compete on price and localized services, gaining a competitive advantage in their respective regions. They focus on niche markets or specific industries to carve out a niche for themselves.

5. Product Diversification: Companies increasingly offer belt scales tailored to different applications and industries, such as mining, agriculture, food processing, and construction. This diversification allows them to cater to a broader customer base.

6. Environmental Compliance: Manufacturers prioritize the development of belt scales that adhere to stringent environmental regulations, particularly concerning emissions and energy efficiency. This emphasis on sustainability enhances their appeal to environmentally conscious industries.

7. Market Expansion: Key players continuously expand their geographic presence by entering new regions and establishing distribution networks. This strategy allows them to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet the demands of diverse markets.

8. Customer-Centric Approach: Companies that focus on understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions gain a competitive edge. Responsive customer service and strong technical support are essential for customer satisfaction and loyalty.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global belt scales market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on idler type (single idler, multi idler), weighing capacity (light (less than 1,500 t/h), moderate (1,501 to 5,000 t/h), heavy (more than 5,001 t/h)), and end-use industry (mining, food & beverages, cement, steel, logistics, energy & power, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

