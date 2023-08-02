Counslr Partners with Bethel College to Increase Access To Mental Health Support Services

Partnership Will Help Students and Faculty Access Quality Mental Health Support 24/7/365

NORTH NEWTON, KS / NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, the text-based mental health support platform, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Bethel College. This initiative will enable Bethel College’s students and faculty to access Counslr’s 24/7/365 text-based mental health support platform, any time, anywhere.

“We are excited to extend our students and faculty an additional wellness resource,” said MeShonya Wren-Coleman, Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students at Bethel College. “Thanks to our new partners at Counslr, we are ensuring 24/7 accessibility to professional mental health support.”

Counslr will launch the service with the College officially in August 2023, as students return to campus for the upcoming school year. The College’s students and faculty members will have round-the-clock, unlimited access to live, on-demand, text-based sessions with licensed professionals, any time, anywhere. The partnership between Counslr and Bethel aims to increase access to quality support and supplement the school’s counseling services, empowering students and faculty to address issues as they arise, ultimately mitigating larger crisis situations from manifesting.

Bethel College is one of many partnerships that Counslr has established with academic institutions this year. The growing demand for alternative mental health support on campuses illustrates the increasing prevalence of mental health issues among teens and students. Addressing these mental health challenges requires a comprehensive approach, including increased awareness and accessible mental health resources. In fact, as reported in Counslr’s white paper The College Mental Health Crisis, over 80% of students holding their first session on the Counslr platform had never before visited a campus counseling center and nearly half of all sessions on the platform occurred during hours when the campus counseling center was closed.

“There is a significantly increasing need for accessible mental health support within higher education communities and we are thrilled to help Bethel College meet this demand,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “Our mission is to help Bethel College reach their traditionally unreachable students and faculty who might not feel comfortable with in-person counseling or experience a mental health challenge after-hours, in order to foster a more resilient and mentally well community.”

