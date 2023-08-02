THE NEWS FORUM broadcast debut documentary: DEFUND PUTIN

Saturday August 5th and Sunday August 6th at 9PM ET

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announce the broadcast debut of the documentary Defund Putin.



Produced by think tank SecondStreet.org, the 19-minute documentary examines Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the human cost of the war, how Putin is paying for his invasion (oil and gas exports) and the role Canada could play in “defunding” his military. The short video even documents how Canada can take action in an environmentally-friendly way.

“In order to stop Vladimir Putin’s war machine, we need to reflect on the old saying – ‘follow the money’,” said SecondStreet.org President Colin Craig, co-producer of the documentary. “If we do, we’ll find Putin is paying for the invasion by selling oil and gas to the world. Canada could help defund his military if we made it a priority to export more of our resources and steal Putin’s oil and gas sales.”

The ongoing global energy crisis has put a spotlight on the strategic importance of diversified energy sources. The international community has witnessed Russia leveraging its vast energy resources to assert dominance and exert political influence.

“We’re now seeing Putin’s regime use food scarcity as a tactic to advance his political agenda. This demonstrates a callous disregard for human suffering and a dangerous escalation of conflicts that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations,” said The News Forum Founder Tore Stautland.

