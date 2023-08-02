Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, Manufacturers, Trends And Industry Report For 2023-2032

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the drug delivery devices market size is predicted to reach $115.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The growth in the drug delivery systems global market is due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest drug delivery devices market share. Major players in the drug delivery devices market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3M Company, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, BD, Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG.

Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

• By Route Of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery

• By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other Patient Care Settings

• By Application: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drug delivery devices are used to deliver specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure diseases. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings, such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and home care settings, are included in this market.

