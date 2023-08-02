Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Growth Report, Trends And Industry Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dairy alternatives market size is predicted to reach $45.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%.
The dairy products alternatives market growth is due to increasing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dairy alternatives market share. Major players in the dairy alternatives market include Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Whitewaves Food Company, Organic Valley.
Dairy Alternatives Market Segments
• By Product Type: Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice cream, Other Product Types
• By Source: Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice, Other Sources
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Health Food stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global dairy alternatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Dairy alternatives are foods that are used as substitutes for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa).
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Dairy Alternatives Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
