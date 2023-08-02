Global Connected Cars Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers connected cars market analysis and every facet of the connected cars market research. As per TBRC’s connected cars market forecast, the connected cars market size is predicted to reach a value of $143.27 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.7% through the forecast period.

An increase in efforts by governments to develop intelligent transportation systems will drive the connected car market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest connected cars market share. Major connected cars market leaders include Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Audi AG, General Motors, Delphi, AT&T Inc., Airbiquity, Visteon, and Mercedes-Benz.

Connected Cars Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated, Other Product Types

2) By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services

3) By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics

These types of cars are cars empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals from the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allow the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

