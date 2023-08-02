Global Connected Cars Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers connected cars market analysis and every facet of the connected cars market research. As per TBRC’s connected cars market forecast, the connected cars market size is predicted to reach a value of $143.27 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.7% through the forecast period.
An increase in efforts by governments to develop intelligent transportation systems will drive the connected car market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest connected cars market share. Major connected cars market leaders include Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Audi AG, General Motors, Delphi, AT&T Inc., Airbiquity, Visteon, and Mercedes-Benz.
Connected Cars Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated, Other Product Types
2) By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services
3) By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3109&type=smp
These types of cars are cars empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals from the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allow the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.
Read More On The Connected Cars Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-cars-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report
Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-electrical-and-electronic-equipment-global-market-report
Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn