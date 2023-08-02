Harpuun Raises €2 Million to Supercharge B2B Sales and Revolutionise The Way Deal Closures Are Done In Sales Teams

Harpuun, a cutting-edge B2B SaaS startup, proudly announces the successful completion of a €2 million funding round led by prominent angel investors.

TALINN, ESTONIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harpuun (www.harpuun.com) a cutting-edge B2B SaaS startup, proudly announces the successful completion of a €2 million funding round led by prominent angel investors. This significant investment will fuel the expansion of Harpuun's services and further solidify its position as a game-changer in the sales industry.

Harpuun's journey began in 2020 as an in-house solution aimed at bridging the gap between sales and marketing. Over the years, the company has been meticulously developing a revolutionary product that is poised to transform the way enterprise B2B sales are conducted.

With the current economic landscape demanding greater efficiency and effectiveness from sales teams, Harpuun offers a solution that empowers sales professionals to close more business, particularly during challenging times like recessions when budgets are under intense scrutiny.

Harpuun's Pipeline Targeting Software provides B2B sales teams with a competitive advantage by revolutionizing the sales cycle. By targeting and influencing decision-makers and influencers at every stage, Harpuun enables sales professionals to close deals faster and never lose out on significant opportunities again.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Harpuun amplifies sales touchpoints, ensuring that critical content is delivered precisely when needed to address questions or concerns. In complex B2B deals, where crucial decisions are often made behind closed doors, Harpuun connects sales teams with the key individuals who can make or break a deal, ensuring no opportunity goes unnoticed.

The integration of Harpuun's advanced software with leading CRM systems allows sales teams to leverage their existing data effectively, providing valuable insights into their target market. By making informed decisions and prioritizing their pipelines, sales reps can maximize their revenue potential and achieve shorter sales cycles, resulting in increased revenue.

In an increasingly competitive market, Harpuun equips sales teams with the tools they need to succeed, enabling them to influence decision-makers, accelerate deals, and ultimately close more business. With the support of our investors, we are excited to expand our services and empower sales teams worldwide.

Harpuun's success story has already captivated numerous companies looking to transform their sales processes. Whether a startup or a large enterprise, businesses of all sizes can benefit from Harpuun's cutting-edge technology. Join the ranks of those already using Harpuun and experience the power of targeted sales today!



Harpuun is a leading B2B sales technology company headquartered in Talin, Estonia. The company offers a revolutionary Pipeline Targeting Software designed to empower sales teams and accelerate strategic deals. By targeting and influencing decision-makers, Harpuun helps businesses close more deals, shorten sales cycles, and achieve their sales objectives. With a powerful combination of AI and machine learning, Harpuun equips sales teams with the tools they need to succeed in the modern B2B sales landscape.