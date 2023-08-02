Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cancer monoclonal antibodies market size is predicted to reach $98.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.
The growth in the cancer treatment monoclonal antibodies market is due to rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest cancer monoclonal antibodies market share. Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market include Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segments
• By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies: Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix), Other Monoclonal Antibody Therapies
• By Application: Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmacies, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cancer monoclonal antibodies refer to a particular class of protein created in a lab that has the ability to bind to certain bodily targets, such as antigens on the surface of cancer cells. Each monoclonal antibody is designed to bind to a single antigen, and there are many different types of monoclonal antibodies.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
