Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis And Trends For 2023-2032

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti-thyroid drugs market size is predicted to reach $2.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

The growth in the antithyroid medicines market is due to increasing incidence of Graves’ disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest antithyroid meds market share. Major players in the anti-thyroid drugs market include Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Route of Adminitration

• By Distribution Channel: Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution, Other Distribution ChannelsB

• By Geography: The global anti-thyroid drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-thyroid drugs refer to agents that function by preventing the manufacture of thyroid hormones or by reducing the action of thyroid hormones. Additionally, they are suggested for use in radioactive iodine uptake tests to assess thyroid function and safeguard the thyroid gland in case of radiation exposure.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

