Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antibody drug conjugates market size is predicted to reach $16.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.4%.

The growth in the antibody drug conjugates targets market is due to rising incidences of cancer globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest antibody drug conjugates market share. Major antibody drug conjugates manufacturing companies include Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segments

• By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Drug/Toxin, Other Types

• By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Other Applications

• By Product: Adcertis, Kadcyla, Other Products

• By Technology: Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, Immunomedics Technology, Other Technology

• By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) refer to medications that are specifically designed to administer chemotherapy to cancer cells. ADCs deliver chemotherapy via a linker connected to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells.As soon as the ADC binds to its target (a cancer protein or receptor), a cytotoxic chemical is released into the cancer cell.

