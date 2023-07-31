UZBEKISTAN, July 31 - Uzbekistan delegation holds talks in Tokyo with the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan

A working group of the delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov held talks with the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan K. Kato.

The relevance of developing the state economy by attracting labor resources from Uzbekistan was noted.

As part of the “Special Qualified Worker” program, issues related to the implementation of temporary labor activities for “cleaning buildings” and obtaining a qualification certificate, the introduction of tests by competent organizations of Japan in Uzbekistan, the preparation of Uzbekistan citizens before departure and the opening of a representative office of the Agency for External Labor Migration in Japan were discussed.

The Japanese side expressed its readiness to provide assistance in this matter and practical assistance within its competence.

Source: UzA